Khalil Tate Won't Play for Arizona vs. Chip Kelly, UCLA with Hamstring Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate (14) during an NCAA football game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate won't play in Saturday's game against UCLA.

Per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority, Tate is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Tate has managed to maintain relatively good health since taking over as starter in the fifth game last year, missing just one contest. An ankle injury sidelined him for an Oct. 20 tilt against the UCLA Bruins, a 31-30 Wildcats loss.

The 6'2", 215-pound quarterback burst on to the scene as a sophomore thanks to his ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs. However, under coach Kevin Sumlin, the dual-threat star has run significantly less.

He has 684 passing yards, 238 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns in three games in 2019.

Arizona is off to a 2-1 start this season. Losing Tate for any amount of time is a big blow to the offense, making winning games that much tougher.

Without Tate available, the Wildcats would likely turn to freshman Grant Gunnell. The 6'6", 225-pound signal-caller is 9-of-11 for 151 yards and three touchdowns in his lone appearance against Northern Arizona on Sept. 7.

