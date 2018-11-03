Potential Landing Spots for DeMarcus Cousins in 2019 Free Agency

2 of 5

Golden State Warriors

Something has gone terribly wrong with Cousins' return—or his recovery in general—if he re-ups with the Warriors for a starting salary south of $6.5 million. Worst-case pessimism is never fun to indulge. And yet: Is this really out of the question?

Achilles injuries devastate careers. Cousins' injury is a unique study in that he's built like a freight train but moves like a gazelle. History doesn't have a good comparison for how he will fare following such an acute setback. Elton Brand comes closest, and he never matched Boogie's twinkle-toes burst.

Fail to turn heads over the second half of the season and during Golden State's three-peat bid, and Cousins could be hard up for suitors. The NBA isn't a big man's league anymore, and most teams with cap space either have a starting center or aren't operating within a window that calls for paying a 29-year-old.

Maybe Cousins will see value in taking another discount to stay with the Warriors. A full season with them could help recoup more of his mystique—particularly if Kevin Durant leaves and they're in "need" of another featured offensive weapon. Then, in 2020, Cousins will have the option of leaving or returning for another year and potentially signing a deal with full Bird rights with the Warriors the following summer.

Beyond unlikely? Absolutely. But Cousins wasn't supposed to wind up on Golden State to begin with.

Milwaukee Bucks

Re-signing both Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton (player option) most likely vaults the Bucks into the luxury tax. Cousins isn't signing for the mini mid-level exception to play in Milwaukee. He could make more with the Warriors.

Things get interesting if the Bucks punt on one of their two main free agents. It would probably be Bledsoe. They can re-sign Malcolm Brogdon (restricted) for noticeably cheaper, and both Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo already jump-start the offense.

Steering clear of the luxury tax gives Milwaukee access to the full mid-level exception, worth slightly less than $9.3 million. Cousins will want more. He should get it. But the Bucks are a good match if the market collapses around him and they can offer that money.

It doesn't matter that he's less of a born fit than Brook Lopez (non-Bird free agent). A healthy-ish Cousins nudges Milwaukee's ceiling in ways complementary bigs do not. Head coach Mike Budenholzer would know how to deploy him—perhaps as a version of Al Horford with caffeine and creatine coursing through his veins.

San Antonio Spurs

Honestly, give San Antonio all the sweet-passing big men.

Someone with Cousins' expressive intensity isn't Spurs material. Who cares? We're planning around his nightmare scenario for now. If he ends up accepting the non-taxpayer MLE, their commitment to post touches and funneling the offense through their bigs jibes with Cousins' play style.

San Antonio will be better suited than most to incorporate him if he's not as nimble following his Achilles injury. Head coach Gregg Popovich isn't trying to push the pace. He won't bemoan the absence of Cousins' quick-twitch, sometimes out-of-control face-ups.

This becomes a pipe dream's pipe dream if the free-agent landscape doesn't again squeeze centers silly. The Spurs would need to renounce Rudy Gay (early Bird), waive Pau Gasol ($6.7 million guaranteed) and offload a Davis Bertans or Patty Mills to tender Cousins an eight-figure salary.