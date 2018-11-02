Gordon Hayward Says Knee 'A Little Bit Sore' After Celtics Win vs. Bucks

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward said he was "definitely a little bit sore" following Thursday night's 117-113 victory over the previously undefeated Milwaukee Bucks as he continues to work his way back from a leg injury.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN provided comments from Hayward about him learning to trust his body again after missing nearly the entire 2017-18 season with a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle.

"Those are things I just have to work through, maybe some scar tissue that I can grind out a little bit. It did feel a little bit sore, but I think it held up just fine," he said. "I have to get knocked down. I have to land on that one foot a little awkwardly, just so mentally I know I can do it, but also physically I can hold and be strong."

Hayward tallied 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and a block while playing a season-high 27 minutes.

The 28-year-old Indiana native said there are still things he's working on, such as finding his rhythm with his shot, especially when left open.

"I've said it before, but game by game there's different things [I'm improving on]. I'm getting more and more comfortable. Had some open looks from three that were good and was able to knock them down, and tonight was good for me."

The Celtics don't have to lean too heavily on Hayward thanks to a roster that also features Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford. He's slowly but surely starting to showcase the form that allowed him to earn his first All-Star selection during the 2016-17 campaign, though.

That's a worrisome development for the rest of the Eastern Conference.