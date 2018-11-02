D'Antoni on If Knicks Drafted Steph Curry: I Would Have Probably Screwed That Up

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Former New York Knicks head coach Mike D'Antoni joked it probably wouldn't have mattered if the team landed Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA draft.

On Thursday, D'Antoni told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News he doesn't think Curry sliding one more pick—the Warriors selected him seventh overall, and the Knicks picked eighth—would have changed the course of NBA history.

"No, I would have probably screwed that up, too," he said. "That's life."

New York has qualified for the postseason just three times in nine years since Curry was drafted.

The Knicks instead landed Jordan Hill, who played less than one season with the franchise before getting traded to the Houston Rockets.

D'Antoni resigned from his position in March 2012 after posting a 121-167 record across four seasons. He's currently the head coach of the Rockets and also coached the Los Angeles Lakers since leaving N.Y.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have become the most dominant team in American sports. They have won three of the past four NBA titles, including the last two.

Curry has won the Most Valuable Player Award twice and earned five straight All-Star Game selections.

It would be easy for Knicks fans to wonder whether their fortunes would have changed in a major way if Curry were playing in the Big Apple, but D'Antoni isn't betting on it.