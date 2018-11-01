Nick Saban on Coin Toss vs. LSU: 'I Hope We Elect to Kick Ass'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The LSU Tigers better come ready to play on Saturday because it sounds like the Alabama Crimson Tide are going to try to set the tone from the start.

As in the opening coin toss.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was asked on Thursday what his team would do should it win the coin toss on Saturday—kick or receive. His answer? "To be honest with you, I hope we elect to kick ass, is what I hope we do," Saban said, per 247Sports' Charlie Potter.

Sounds like someone is ready for the Top Five showdown.

Thus far, Alabama has had that approach in every game. While cruising to an 8-0 start, the Crimson Tide have been winning by an average of 38.3 points per game. Their closest game? A 22-point blowout of then-No. 22 Texas A&M on Sept. 22.

Alabama has yet to face anyone on the level of No. 4 LSU. Not only is the competition stepping up a notch, but the Crimson Tide will have to go into Death Valley for a night road game in a battle with serious College Football Playoff implications.

So yeah, Saban's squad better be on top of its game if its going to take down his former team.