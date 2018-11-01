Anthony Davis Hopes DeMarcus Cousins Will Return to Pelicans in Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - OCTOBER 31: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to Head Coach Alvin Gentry and Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans after the game on October 31, 2018 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins will be a free agent after the 2018-19 season, and his former teammate in New Orleans, Anthony Davis, would like to rejoin forces with him. 

"He will be a free agent next year. Hopefully, down the line we can reconnect," Davis told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated on Wednesday night.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

