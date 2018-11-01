Larry Drew, Cavaliers Making Progress on Restructured Contract to Be Interim HC

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

There appears to be movement between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Larry Drew on a contract that will make him the team's interim head coach.

Per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, Drew said Thursday the two sides have made "progress" on a restructured deal.

The Cavs announced Tyronn Lue's firing on Sunday following an 0-6 start and named Drew acting head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Drew has been "reluctant" to give Cleveland a commitment for the rest of this season without some type of deal that extends beyond the 2018-19 campaign.

Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst reported on Wednesday the Cavs could attempt to bring in someone outside the organization to be their head coach, but they "not yet been aggressive in hiring one."

"There are no updates, which I'm very disappointed about," Drew said on Wednesday. "I'm going to be professional and I'm going to do my job. It's been close to 72 hours."

Drew noted he wouldn't quit but wants additional compensation on top of his $1 million salary for taking on a new role.

Now in his fifth season with the Cavaliers, Drew was hired by the team in August 2014. The 60-year-old was an associate head coach on Lue's staff when Cleveland won the 2016 NBA Finals. He also went 8-1 with the team as interim coach last season when Lue took a leave of absence for health-related issues.