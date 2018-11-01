Maryland Board of Regents Chairman Reportedly to Resign Amid DJ Durkin Scandal

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

After the massive backlash from Maryland Board of Regents recommending head coach DJ Durkin be reinstated, chairman James T. Brady will reportedly resign, according to Nick Anderson, Erin Cox and Rick Maese of the Washington Post.

He reportedly informed the board of his decision at a meeting Thursday in Baltimore.

Brady announced on Tuesday that Durkin should return as head coach of the football team after spending the past three months on administrative leave following the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair and an investigation into the culture of the football program.

"We believe that Coach Durkin has been unfairly blamed for the dysfunction in the athletic department," Brady said at a press conference on Tuesday, via Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. "While he bears some responsibility, it is not fair to place all of it at his feet."

School president Wallace Loh had originally accepted the board's recommendation while also announcing his retirement at the end of the year, but he chose to overrule the decision and fire Durkin on Wednesday.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan also weighed in with his concerns over the Board of Regents' decision:

Hogan had appointed Brady onto the board in 2015 after the latter chaired Hogan's 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

However, with the latest controversy surrounding Durkin and the damage to a $1.5 billion Maryland fundraising campaign that came with it, per Anderson, Cox and Maese, it appears a change was necessary.

Barry Gossett reportedly will take over as chair after previously serving as vice-chair.

Loh is also reportedly reconsidering his decision to retire, according to Patrick Ronk and Zachary Cohen of the Baltimore Sun.