B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: D-Rose Goes Off in D Rose 9, Curry's Globo Gym Kicks

David Sherman/Getty Images

Who says Halloween is just for children looking for candy?

Some of the best players in the NBA, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns, unleashed their haunted shoes during Wednesday's slate. James even threw in a Friday the 13th costume for good measure.

LeBron James Channels Jason Voorhees

Stephen Curry Visits "Globo Gym"

Michael Myers Graces Karl-Anthony Towns' Shoes

Josh Okogie and Kevon Looney Get in the Halloween Spirit

Donovan Mitchell Dons October Orange

Derrick Rose Drops 50 in D Rose 9s

Allonzo Trier Embraces the "Chaos"

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Lance Stephenson Rock the Red

Luka Doncic Crisp in the Off-Whites

Josh Hart Busts Out the Kobes

The calendar flips to November on Thursday, and the NBA will reward fans with six games. Players such as Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have the chance to show off their kicks.