B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: D-Rose Goes Off in D Rose 9, Curry's Globo Gym Kicks
November 1, 2018
Who says Halloween is just for children looking for candy?
Some of the best players in the NBA, such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns, unleashed their haunted shoes during Wednesday's slate. James even threw in a Friday the 13th costume for good measure.
LeBron James Channels Jason Voorhees
.@KingJames arrives wearing the upcoming Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low https://t.co/CZjevwpqDX
Stephen Curry Visits "Globo Gym"
.@StephenCurry30 going with the “Globo Gym” Under Armour Curry 5 for Halloween https://t.co/BwK32tb2kk
Michael Myers Graces Karl-Anthony Towns' Shoes
.@KarlTowns wearing a “Halloween” Hyperdunk custom by @Kickstradomis https://t.co/y4ZTYJ2R0b
Josh Okogie and Kevon Looney Get in the Halloween Spirit
.@CallMe_NonStop in the “Halloween” Nike Kyrie 4 against Utah 👀 https://t.co/LKjRAD4PLJ
.@Loon_Rebel5 brought out the Adidas T-Mac 1 for Halloween https://t.co/kccCBKrVVR
Donovan Mitchell Dons October Orange
Derrick Rose Drops 50 in D Rose 9s
Vintage Derrick Rose, vintage uniforms. @drose goes off in the Adidas D Rose 9 against Utah. https://t.co/m2MYaV90hB
Allonzo Trier Embraces the "Chaos"
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Lance Stephenson Rock the Red
.@IAmCHAP24 wearing the "Red Carpet" Nike Kyrie 4 against Detroit https://t.co/PoT9VttWLE
.@StephensonLance wearing the Air Jordan 9 "Motorboat Jones" against Dallas https://t.co/oFOH2NAWz0
Luka Doncic Crisp in the Off-Whites
.@luka7doncic arrives wearing the Off-White Air Max 97 in Los Angeles 👀 https://t.co/wBzRU5kJJt
Josh Hart Busts Out the Kobes
.@joshhart brought out the original Nike Kobe A.D. against Dallas https://t.co/XZnDOIoinb
The calendar flips to November on Thursday, and the NBA will reward fans with six games. Players such as Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo will have the chance to show off their kicks.
