Anthony Davis Reportedly Will Return After Missing 2 Games with Elbow Injury

Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will return to the team's lineup on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Davis has missed New Orleans' last two games while nursing a sprained right elbow. The Pelicans dropped both games, losing to the Utah Jazz last Saturday and falling to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

