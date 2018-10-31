Anthony Davis Reportedly Will Return After Missing 2 Games with Elbow Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts to a play during the game against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center on October 29, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)
Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will return to the team's lineup on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes

Davis has missed New Orleans' last two games while nursing a sprained right elbow. The Pelicans dropped both games, losing to the Utah Jazz last Saturday and falling to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

