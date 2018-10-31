Lakers News: Moritz Wagner to Return vs. Mavericks After Knee Injury

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Moritz Wagner will be active for the first time Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, according to Bill Oram of the Athletic.

The center has been out with a left knee contusion since before the start of the regular season.

Lakers coach Luke Walton hopes Wagner can get some minutes in garbage time, but the game flow will determine how much or even if he plays, per Oram.

The Michigan product was the No. 25 pick in the 2018 draft and he appeared in only three games during Summer League before picking up the knee injury.

He averaged 10.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in his limited playing time.

This injury turned out to be more serious than anticipated, keeping him out throughout the preseason and seven games into the regular season.

When healthy, Wagner is expected to be a versatile offensive scorer who can score inside or knock down three-pointers. At 6'11", 245 pounds, he should also provide some much-needed depth in the post.

He will likely take most of Jonathan Williams' playing time at center behind starter JaVale McGee.

Considering the Lakers are off to a 2-5 start to the season, they will take all the help they can get.