Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 10 in College Football

*This question was asked after the AP Top 25 poll came out, but before the CFP Top 25 came out. Iowa State plays Kansas at noon ET and is No. 24 in the CFP poll, but the Cyclones were not ranked in the AP poll. Thus, that game was not considered, nor mentioned below. However, it's probably safe to assume all six experts are expecting the Cyclones to defeat the Jayhawks.

Matt Hayes

It's tempting to say no to all four games. I just have a feeling about Auburn at home against Texas A&M, though. Yes, I know Tennessee went to Auburn a few weeks ago and won rather comfortably, and Texas A&M is better on both sides of the ball than the Volunteers. Auburn's one hope against a fierce Texas A&M pass rush is to spread it out and let QB Jarrett Stidham find open receivers with accurate throws. That and a couple of turnovers forced from the Auburn defense should make it happen.

David Kenyon



Fire Dabo Swinney if Clemson loses to Louisville in 2018. I think I'm joking. But seriously. While Ohio State's penchant for giving up big plays will probably help Nebraska stick around, there's no upset there either. Syracuse should be able to survive a trip to Wake Forest because the Demon Deacons can't stop the pass. Auburn's defense is a bad matchup for underdog Texas A&M, but I'm not trusting the Tigers to score much against the Aggies, either. Everyone survives.

Adam Kramer



If Clemson loses to Louisville, I will write a poem to Bobby Petrino in one of my answers next week.

That being said, I will pick two ranked teams to lose in the early slate: Syracuse and Texas A&M.

Auburn is actually favored in this game, so this wouldn't be a true upset. The Tigers aren't a perfect team by any means, but home field and the bye should help them quite a bit. I also like Wake Forest a bit in one of the weekend's most underrated games. Syracuse's two losses have both come on the road, and Wake can be a tricky place to play. Also, if you like copious touchdowns and points in unexpected places, you'll want to tune in here.

Kerry Miller



Clemson and Ohio State might beat Louisville and Nebraska by a combined margin of 100 points—no exaggeration. Syracuse's offense should have a field day in a win against Wake Forest's dreadfully bad defense. (The oddsmakers can't possibly set the over/under high enough for that game; OddsShark has it at 75.5) And I'll even take Texas A&M on the road against an Auburn team coming off a bye. The Aggies gave up a couple of huge plays in the loss to Mississippi State, but their defense will get back on track in this one.

Brad Shepard



Two of them will lose. Texas A&M has a history of second-half struggles, and the Aggies did not look good in last week's loss to Mississippi State. Auburn has endured many internal struggles that led to losses this season, but the Tigers caught fire late last year and started playing well. They can't accomplish the same goals this season, but they know they need a big win over the Aggies at home to get the season heading in the right direction. They'll get it.

Wake Forest also is going to upset a Syracuse team that has been flirting with losses the past couple of weeks. Dino Babers is a good coach, but I think the Demon Deacons offense is clicking and will come away with a win.

Ian Wharton



Upsets have been happening with regularity over the last few weeks, but we will see one early among this slate. Clemson and Ohio State will pulverize their foes, with zero chance of being upset. Syracuse isn't highly ranked, but getting quarterback Eric Dungey back into the lineup should give the Orange an extra boost to beat Wake Forest comfortably. The Aggies are most at risk, and they will lose. Auburn has disappointed this season as the offense hasn't grown as hoped, but I think the Tigers steal one at home against the young Aggies.