Bleacher Report Expert Predictions for Week 10 in College Football

Matt Hayes (Twitter: @MattHayesCFB)

I don't see how anyone could pick against the Crimson Tide. They're just so efficient on offense and have so many weapons. All the hype is about Tua Tagovailoa, and it makes you forget this team has four legitimate NFL-caliber receivers, four legitimate NFL-caliber running backs and the best offensive line in the SEC. A wild atmosphere in Baton Rouge will help LSU early, but Alabama will figure it out. It won't be pretty in the second half.

David Kenyon (Twitter: @Kenyon19_BR)

Paraphrasing a lovely quote from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's XFL career, let me answer that question by asking you two questions. One, is this or is this not Alabama? Yes, it is. Two, does Tagovailoa or does he not currently have a pulse? Yes, he does. I'm not picking against that guy during the regular season. Let's play football.

Adam Kramer (Twitter: @KegsnEggs)

I'll take Alabama. I do so confidently, but I will not go into this game feeling that Nick Saban's team is a lock—no matter how unbelievable that two-touchdown point spread in Baton Rouge still feels.

Alabama might cover the number. The week off for Tagovailoa couldn't have come at a better time, considering the way his knee had been bothering him. The offense will be healthy and rested, and it should find plenty of success against LSU, despite the Tigers' fair share of NFL-bound players on defense.

But here's the matchup I'm most curious to see: Joe Burrow versus an Alabama defense that is, by its own ridiculous standards, not as brick wall-ish as it normally is. If Burrow can find success, LSU has a shot. But I still think Tagovailoa will overwhelm.

Kerry Miller (Twitter: @kerrancejames)

I've got mad respect for the job Ed Orgeron has done with this LSU team. I know the Tigers are always near the top of the recruiting rankings and should be great every year, but to lose so much from last season and actually get better is incredible. This is—without a close runner-up—the biggest test Alabama will face until (at least) the SEC Championship Game.

Is that good? Have I said enough nice things about LSU to make the prediction now? OK, cool. Bama wins by three touchdowns. The last time a game in this rivalry was decided by more than three touchdowns, Saban was coaching for LSU. But Alabama's run defense is better than LSU's—especially with LSU linebacker Devin White suspended for the first half of this game—and there's just no chance in hell that Burrow is going to outplay Tagovailoa.

Brad Shepard (Twitter: @Brad_Shepard)

I feel like anybody who takes LSU in this game is just fooling themselves. Alabama is on the greatest run of college football ever, and this may be the best version yet. Take everything Saban is known for (defense, discipline and running game) and add a transcendent quarterback in Tagovailoa—it's unfair. All that to say this: LSU isn't beating Alabama. The Tide are favored by a pair of touchdowns in this game, and they'll cover with ease.

Ian Wharton (Twitter: @NFLFilmStudy)

I have to take Alabama. LSU is by far the Tide's best challenger thus far and is one of the top-ranked teams in the nation for good reason. Alabama's defense is young and has given up more explosive plays than usual for a Saban-coached team. If LSU can be the first team to really pressure Tagovailoa and he proves to be human, the Tigers could win. But that's just not something we've seen thus far.