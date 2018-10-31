Jimmy Butler Rumors: SG Could Sit Out for 'Extended' Time to Try to Force Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Minnesota Timberwolves' Jimmy Butler plays against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler appears to be done playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Butler will sit out Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, which could be part of an "extended absence" for the All-Star.

The team listed him as out because of "general soreness and precautionary rest," but Butler seemingly has no plans to play basketball again until a trade is completed.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

