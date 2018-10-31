Report: Dwight Howard Plans to Make Wizards Debut vs. Thunder After Back Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard (21) shoots around before an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards center Dwight Howard is expected to make his season debut Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The veteran has been out with a back injury since training camp and missed the entire preseason and first seven games of the regular season. The Wizards have gone just 1-6 in his absence.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

