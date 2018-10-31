Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Odds, College Football Betting Pick

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Ohio State is 3-1 straight up and 4-0 against the spread in the last four meetings with Nebraska, including a couple of butt kickings the last two seasons. Can the Cornhuskers keep things interesting when they take on the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon at the Horseshoe?

College football point spread: The Buckeyes opened as 22.5-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

College football betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 50.2-21.6 Buckeyes (College football picks on every game)

Why the Nebraska Cornhuskers can cover the spread

After that terrible start to the Scott Frost era Nebraska might be coming around, going 2-0 SU the last two weeks and 2-1-1 ATS the last four. And the Cornhuskers would own a three-game winning streak if they hadn't blown that game at Northwestern.

Two weeks ago Nebraska picked up its first win for its new coach, beating Minnesota 53-28, and last week the Cornhuskers defeated Bethune-Cookman 45-9. Nebraska drove the opening possession of the game against the Wildcats 65 yards to a touchdown, then scored on a 77-yard punt return by JD Spielman, led 28-3 after one quarter and 38-3 at the half. The Cornhuskers then cleared the bench in the second half and declined to cover as 47-point favorites.

On the day Nebraska came up with 468 yards of offense, 226 on the ground and 242 through the air. Two weeks ago the Cornhuskers amassed 659 yards of offense against the Gophers, including 383 on the ground. In fact, Nebraska has out-rushed its last three opponents by an average of 181 yards.

Why the Ohio State Buckeyes can cover the spread

Ohio State is itching to bounce back after taking that bad loss at Purdue two weeks ago. The Buckeyes then had last week off to stew.

OSU fell down to a fired-up Boilermakers team 7-0 early and never recovered, in a performance better left on the cutting room floor.

Prior to that defeat the Buckeyes were averaging just under 40 points in winning their first four Big Ten contests.

At 4-1 in conference play, a game behind Michigan in the East Division, Ohio State cannot afford another loss if it wants to win the Big Ten and make the College Football Playoff.

Smart betting pick

Ohio State has beaten Nebraska the last two seasons by scores of 62-3 and 56-14. But the Buckeyes are not quite the team they were on those days, while it appears the Cornhuskers are on the improve. Ohio State should still win this game but smart money takes the points.

College football betting trends

The total has gone over in Nebraska's last four games vs Ohio State.

Ohio State is 0-4 ATS in its last four games.

Nebraska is 6-2 ATS in its last eight games on the road.

