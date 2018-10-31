Patrick Beverley Discusses Double Technical, Russell Westbrook Has No Comment

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook wasn't talking about his in-game altercation with Patrick Beverley during his postgame meeting with reporters.

"I have no comment on it. I just know that we won," Westbrook told reporters.

Police had to be brought onto the floor to keep Westbrook and Beverley separated following the latter's hard foul on a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. The play was reminiscent of Beverley diving into Westbrook's knee on a loose ball in 2013, causing a torn meniscus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.