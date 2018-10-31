Patrick Beverley Discusses Double Technical, Russell Westbrook Has No Comment

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook, center, dives for a ball between Los Angeles Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, and center Steven Adams in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook wasn't talking about his in-game altercation with Patrick Beverley during his postgame meeting with reporters.

"I have no comment on it. I just know that we won," Westbrook told reporters.

Police had to be brought onto the floor to keep Westbrook and Beverley separated following the latter's hard foul on a loose ball in the fourth quarter of the Thunder's 128-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. The play was reminiscent of Beverley diving into Westbrook's knee on a loose ball in 2013, causing a torn meniscus.

     

