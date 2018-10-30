Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Says He Needs to Be 'Engaged' After Recent Struggles

Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was a non-factor with four points, one assist and one rebound during his team's 124-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, and he admitted he needs to change his game as the season continues.

"I just got to rebound the ball, get engaged, more energy, just do what I can to get myself going," Ball said Tuesday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

The second-year playmaker also said "just not doing my job" when asked if the time he missed this offseason because of a torn meniscus was impacting his play.

