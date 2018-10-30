Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Says He Needs to Be 'Engaged' After Recent Struggles

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball was a non-factor with four points, one assist and one rebound during his team's 124-120 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday, and he admitted he needs to change his game as the season continues.

"I just got to rebound the ball, get engaged, more energy, just do what I can to get myself going," Ball said Tuesday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com.

The second-year playmaker also said "just not doing my job" when asked if the time he missed this offseason because of a torn meniscus was impacting his play.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Lonzo Says He Needs to Get More 'Engaged'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Says He Needs to Get More 'Engaged'

    Ohm Youngmisuk
    via ESPN.com

    Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Sign Up to Watch Games with B/R Live

    via B/R Live

    Trades to Save Teams from Slow Starts 💡

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades to Save Teams from Slow Starts 💡

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Need Patience Now More Than Ever

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lakers Need Patience Now More Than Ever

    Darius Soriano
    via Forum Blue And Gold