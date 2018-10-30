Report: Marvin Jones, Lions Agree to Restructured Contract

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions have reportedly restructured the contract of receiver Marvin Jones on Tuesday, saving $2.2 million against the salary cap, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The move comes after the Lions dealt away fellow receiver Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round pick, per Schefter.

The latest trade could allow Jones to step into an even bigger role within the Lions offense, although he is already off to a strong start to the 2018 season with 26 catches for 387 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.

He is coming off of his best performance of the season with seven catches for 117 yards and two scores in a Week 8 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Adding in his 2,031 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns over the past two seasons, the 28-year-old receiver has more than lived up to expectations since signing a five-year, $40 million deal with the Lions in 2016. However, the organization is still looking to find some more cap room.

Jones had a $6.4 million cap hit this season, which only grows over the next two years, per Spotrac. If the Lions wanted, they could release him in June and save $6.5 million toward next year's cap.

This restructured deal could potentially help him remain on the team as he earns a bigger role alongside Kenny Golladay in the passing attack.