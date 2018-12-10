49ers News: Pierre Garcon Placed on IR; Will Undergo Surgery for Knee Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2018

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon (15) runs against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Pierre Garcon will miss the final three weeks of the 2018 regular season. 

The San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch reported Garcon will have arthroscopic surgery on his knee and go on injured reserve.

Garcon hasn't played since San Francisco's 34-3 win over the Oakland Raiders in Week 9. He finishes the 2018 campaign with 24 receptions for 286 yards and a touchdown in eight games.

By heading to IR, Garcon adds to a year in which injuries have been the dominant theme for the Niners.

Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL just before the regular season got underway, and then Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in the team's Week 3 defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco also placed Brock Coyle on injured reserve in September and did the same with Jimmie Ward in November.

At 3-10, the Niners are basically playing for draft position. There was little reason to rush Garcon's return and risk doing further damage to his knee. San Francisco's focus should be getting him healthy for 2019.

