Cowboys News: Jerry Jones Defends Jason Garrett Attending World Series Game 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones defended head coach Jason Garrett for attending Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in L.A. during the team's Week 8 bye.

On Tuesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com passed along comments Jones made about the situation during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan radio in Dallas.

"I'm not associated with anybody that works any harder than Jason Garrett," Jones said. "I can assure that he did have his mind on our team. ... I know where Jason Garrett's mind is and I know where his work ethic is. A little bit of a respite now and then as far as the bye week is not an issue."

Game 3 ended up being the longest World Series game in history with the Dodgers finally scoring a 3-2 win in 18 innings after seven hours and 20 minutes. It was their only victory in MLB's championship series as the Red Sox clinched the title in Game 5 on Sunday night.

Jones said he got a "chuckle" at criticism Garrett received for the trip, including former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson saying it sent the "wrong message" on the Fox pregame show, per Archer.

"No one recognizes more the visibility and, if you will, interest in what we are doing when we aren't playing football on that particular weekend and so everyone takes that into account," he said. "But as far as, again, going back to Jason. I just chuckle when I think about there might be some criticism as to where his mind is and his work ethic."

The Cowboys own a 3-4 record, including a 20-17 loss to the NFC East rival Washington Redskins in their final game before the bye week.

Garrett owns a 70-57 mark in nine years as head coach, but the team has qualified for the playoffs just twice with a single postseason win over that span.

Dallas returns to action Monday with a clash against the Tennessee Titans.