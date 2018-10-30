NBA Rumors: Cavs to Host All-Star Game; Earliest Event Could Be Is 2022

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The NBA is reportedly set to announce that the Cleveland Cavaliers will host a future NBA All-Star Game at Quicken Loans Arena.

According to Kevin Kleps of local business news outlet Crain's Cleveland Business, the earliest Cleveland could host the All-Star Game is in 2022.

Kleps added that the NBA and the Cavs could make it official as soon as Thursday.

This season's All-Star Game will be held February 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2020 and 2021 events will take place in Chicago and Indianapolis, respectively.

The only other time Cleveland has hosted the NBA All-Star Game was in 1997, when the East beat the West 132-120 and Glen Rice of the Charlotte Hornets was named MVP.

Landing the All-Star Game would be a much-needed boost for a Cavs franchise that has been in a tailspin since getting swept by the Golden State Warriors in last season's NBA Finals.

LeBron James left Cleveland for the second time in his career as a free agent, opting to ink a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs are also off to an 0-6 start this season, and they fired head coach Tyronn Lue on Sunday.

If Cleveland lands the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, it will mark the fourth year in a row that the event will be hosted by an Eastern Conference team.