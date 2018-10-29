B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Taxi PE, Taurean in Reebok Questions and More

David Sherman/Getty Images

With 18 NBA teams in action Monday, there were plenty of opportunities for players to break out some new shoes.

LeBron James, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan highlight the night's best kicks, which also featured several notable throwbacks. Klay Thompson also looked good while knocking down an NBA-record 14 three-pointers.

Here are the top looks from around the NBA.

Another Player Exclusive LeBron 16 for King James

Taurean Prince Pays Homage to Allen Iverson with the Reebok Questions

Lillard Breaks Out Crazy Taxi-Inspired Adidas Dame 4

Aaron Holiday with the Nike Kobe 1 Protro

Frank Ntilikina Channeling His Mamba Mentality

Tim Hardaway Jr. Brings out the XX9, First Introduced Back in 2014

DeRozan With a Clean Pair of “Fade to Black” Kobes

Seth Curry Rocking His Brother Steph’s Signature Shoe

Ingram Returns From Suspension in the Crazy BYW X

Dinwiddie Wearing Spike Lee-Inspired Kicks at the Garden

Luka Breaks Out Another Underrated KD Shoe

Klay Goes Off in the Anta KT4

There are eight more games scheduled for Tuesday, with teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers all featuring young players getting a chance to showcase their style.