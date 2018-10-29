B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Taxi PE, Taurean in Reebok Questions and More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Taxi PE, Taurean in Reebok Questions and MoreOctober 30, 2018
With 18 NBA teams in action Monday, there were plenty of opportunities for players to break out some new shoes.
LeBron James, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan highlight the night's best kicks, which also featured several notable throwbacks. Klay Thompson also looked good while knocking down an NBA-record 14 three-pointers.
Here are the top looks from around the NBA.
Another Player Exclusive LeBron 16 for King James
.@KingJames wearing the Nike LeBron 16 against Minnesota 🚕 https://t.co/K43F6FLjam
Taurean Prince Pays Homage to Allen Iverson with the Reebok Questions
Lillard Breaks Out Crazy Taxi-Inspired Adidas Dame 4
Aaron Holiday with the Nike Kobe 1 Protro
Frank Ntilikina Channeling His Mamba Mentality
.@FrankLikina wearing the Nike Kobe A.D. in a Knicks colorway against Brooklyn https://t.co/sfGq803oeU
Tim Hardaway Jr. Brings out the XX9, First Introduced Back in 2014
.@T_HardJR brought out the Air Jordan XX9 against Brooklyn 🔥 https://t.co/eGIaZzx7yT
DeRozan With a Clean Pair of “Fade to Black” Kobes
Seth Curry Rocking His Brother Steph’s Signature Shoe
Ingram Returns From Suspension in the Crazy BYW X
.@B_Ingram13 returns wearing the Adidas Crazy BYW X against the T-Wolves https://t.co/RRJHaUMcJk
Dinwiddie Wearing Spike Lee-Inspired Kicks at the Garden
Detailed look at @SDinwiddie_25 wearing the "Do The Right Thing" K8IROS 8.1 inspired by Spike Lee https://t.co/ymtHFEAQmL
Luka Breaks Out Another Underrated KD Shoe
.@luka7doncic wearing the Nike KD 5 Elite against San Antonio 👀 https://t.co/6C5j3lM6hY
Klay Goes Off in the Anta KT4
Most threes made in a game. @KlayThompson makes history wearing the Anta KT4 against Chicago. https://t.co/KtbCLcaymi
There are eight more games scheduled for Tuesday, with teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers all featuring young players getting a chance to showcase their style.
