B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron in Taxi PE, Taurean in Reebok Questions and More

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 29: The sneakers worn by LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 29, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

With 18 NBA teams in action Monday, there were plenty of opportunities for players to break out some new shoes.

LeBron James, Damian Lillard and DeMar DeRozan highlight the night's best kicks, which also featured several notable throwbacks. Klay Thompson also looked good while knocking down an NBA-record 14 three-pointers.

Here are the top looks from around the NBA.

      

Another Player Exclusive LeBron 16 for King James 

     

Taurean Prince Pays Homage to Allen Iverson with the Reebok Questions

   

Lillard Breaks Out Crazy Taxi-Inspired Adidas Dame 4

   

Aaron Holiday with the Nike Kobe 1 Protro

   

Frank Ntilikina Channeling His Mamba Mentality

   

Tim Hardaway Jr. Brings out the XX9, First Introduced Back in 2014

   

DeRozan With a Clean Pair of “Fade to Black” Kobes

   

Seth Curry Rocking His Brother Steph’s Signature Shoe

   

Ingram Returns From Suspension in the Crazy BYW X

   

Dinwiddie Wearing Spike Lee-Inspired Kicks at the Garden

   

Luka Breaks Out Another Underrated KD Shoe

   

Klay Goes Off in the Anta KT4

   

There are eight more games scheduled for Tuesday, with teams like the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers all featuring young players getting a chance to showcase their style.

