Jamie Collins Released by Browns After 2 Seasons with Team

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have cleared some salary off the books by releasing linebacker Jamie Collins.

The 29-year-old had two more years on his contract after signing a four-year deal worth $50 million, although only $2.5 million was guaranteed and will create a dead cap, per Spotrac.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network added the move gives the Browns over $80 million in cap space, which only trails the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts for most space in the league.

Despite the savings, there will be a significant loss because Collins has shown he can be a difference-maker on the field.

He started all 16 games for the Browns last season, leading the team with 104 tackles. He also had 13 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 2018.

This is after missing most of the 2017 season due to a torn MCL.

The versatile player has also proved himself for the New England Patriots in the past, leading the team with 138 tackles in 2014 on the way to a Super Bowl title. He earned his only Pro Bowl selection in 2015 while totaling a career-high 5.5 sacks in just 12 games.

Unfortunately, the team didn't feel like his production justified his lofty contract.

The play of fifth-round pick Genard Avery during his first season with the team also likely helped the Browns make this decision easier. He should jump into a larger role in 2019 with Collins no longer on the roster.