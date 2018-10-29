Chad Johnson's 4-Star WR Son Chad Jr. Announces Commitment to Arizona State

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

Photo credit: 247Sports

Arizona State is adding a receiver with impressive pedigree after Chad Johnson Jr. announced his commitment to the school Monday on Twitter:

The son of former NFL star Chad Johnson, the 2020 prospect is considered a 4-star recruit and the No. 31 receiver in the country, according to 247Sports. While his father's alma mater, Oregon State, provided a scholarship offer, Chad Jr. instead wanted to go to a different Pac-12 school.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

