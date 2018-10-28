Sean Payton Runs Play with 3 Saints Quarterbacks on the Field vs. Vikings

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, left, fist-bumps teammate Taysom Hill in the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Gail Burton/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton fully embraced his unique quarterback situation and got Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill on the field at the same time Sunday.

Hill stood behind the center in the shotgun while Brees and Bridgewater split out wide in the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings.

Pro Football Focus' Nathan Jahnke added some perspective to the play:

The trick ultimately didn't help or hurt New Orleans. Hill carried the ball up the middle for no gain on 2nd-and-goal. Alvin Kamara caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Brees on the Saints' next play.

The formation gives opposing teams one more thing to think about, though. Payton could run a double or even triple pass when he gets Brees, Bridgewater and Hill out there together.

More than anything, Payton's tactic was likely about planting the seed for something bigger down the road.   

