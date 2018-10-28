WWE Evolution 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 4

Featuring: Zelina Vega, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Carmella, Kelly Kelly, Tamina, Ember Moon, Lana, Maria Kanellis, Mandy Rose, Molly Holly, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, Ivory, Asuka, Torrie Wilson, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay

Royce and Kay cut a promo before the match, running down Long Island as undeserving of a historic pay-per-view like Evolution. Their trash talking earned them the first eliminations of the night as they were teamed up on by the legends involved and dumped right after the bell.

Rose and Deville teamed up to eliminate Holly while the stars of yesterday and today paired off with each other. They continued their dominance, dumping Wilson before Rose inexplicably eliminated Deville from the match.

Kanellis delivered a big DDT to Jax and followed up with a Bronco Buster to Tamina. Jax answered by headbutting her out of the match. Vega starred next, delivering the running knees to the chest of Tamina.

After weeks of teasing, Jax and Tamina stared each other down before obliterating the competition. Lana tried to get them not to fight but found herself deposited to the floor.

After a huge spot in which both Jax and Tamina were taken down, Carmella and Ivory participated in a dance break before teaming up to eliminate Rose.

McCool shined brightly but was dumped by Naomi and Asuka, who continued to work as a team. That is, until Tamina eliminated Naomi. An ugly botch from Carmella on Moon drew boos as the match slowed. Moon eliminated Carmella but paid for it immediately as Tamina caught her with a corner splash.

Ivory, one of the final five competitors, delivered a cross body block that grounded Tamina. A running hip check by Asuka knocked her off the apron and to the floor. The Empress of Tomorrow next paired off with Moon as chants of “NXT” rained from the stands. Moon eliminated Asuka to a thunderous ovation from fans who expected the latter to emerge victoriously.

Moon, Jax and Tamina made up the final three as fans cheered for the former NXT women’s champion. An Eclipse allowed Moon to eliminate Tamina, bringing the match down to her and Jax, who have formed a friendship of late on Raw.

As Moon tried to eliminate Jax, Vega rolled into the ring and attempted to eliminate them both, her own elimination never having happened earlier. She paid for it, eating a nasty gorilla press slam over the top rope and onto Tamina.

Moon looked to follow up, taking advantage of the distraction. Her momentum was used against her and Jax slammed her to the mat. Moments later, Jax won the match and a future shot at the Raw Women’s Championship.

Result

Nia Jax won

Grade

B-

Analysis

The match started ugly, a typical Battle Royal that was messy and probably featured a few too many Superstars. Once things settled down, though, there were a few fun stories told throughout and women like Vega and Rose were able to shine in a spotlight that is not always shone their way.

The use of Asuka continues to be baffling considering how special an entity she was coming from NXT, and it was disappointing to see how much of a nonfactor some of the returning legends turned out be but all things considered, this was better than it had any right to be, especially down the stretch.

Jax winning was a fine outcome and considering the fact that her first match with Ronda Rousey did not have a satisfactory conclusion, it makes sense that she would get another shot at the Baddest Woman on the Planet.