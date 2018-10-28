WWE Evolution 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Evolution 2018 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 28, 2018
For the first time ever, WWE produced an all-women's pay-per-view extravaganza Sunday night in Uniondale, New York.
The event, featuring two high-profile championship matches and the returns to the squared circle of several Hall of Famers, was heavily promoted despite a thrown-together card that was lackluster on paper.
How did it fare in execution, though?
Find out with this recap of the historic spectacular broadcast on WWE Network.
Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox
WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita controlled the opening contest against Alicia Fox and Mickie James to start, forcing the heels to contemplate taking a walk.
A well-timed bit of interference from Alexa Bliss at ringside, pulling Lita off the top rope and preventing a moonsault attempt, turned the tide in the heels' favor.
Fox and James isolated Lita, but the revolutionary competitor fought back and made the hot tag to Stratus.
Trish exploded into the match, taking the fight to both women and delivering Stratusfaction to James. From there, Lita delivered the Twist of Fate and executed her trademark moonsault.
Stratus followed up with the Chick Kick to score the victory in an energetic opener.
Result
Stratus and Lita defeated Fox and James
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fine, energetic opener that did not overstay its welcome, nor did it expose the weaknesses of its participants.
Stratus and Lita were red-hot, obviously motivated by the reaction, and James and Fox did a solid job of working around them.
The right team went over, and no one was hurt from a credibility perspective, so it was successful.
20-Woman Battle Royal
Featuring: Zelina Vega, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Carmella, Kelly Kelly, Tamina, Ember Moon, Lana, Maria Kanellis, Mandy Rose, Molly Holly, Dana Brooke, Nia Jax, Ivory, Asuka, Torrie Wilson, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
Royce and Kay cut a promo before the match, running down Long Island as undeserving of a historic pay-per-view like Evolution. Their trash talking earned them the first eliminations of the night as they were teamed up on by the legends involved and dumped right after the bell.
Rose and Deville teamed up to eliminate Holly while the stars of yesterday and today paired off with each other. They continued their dominance, dumping Wilson before Rose inexplicably eliminated Deville from the match.
Kanellis delivered a big DDT to Jax and followed up with a Bronco Buster to Tamina. Jax answered by headbutting her out of the match. Vega starred next, delivering the running knees to the chest of Tamina.
After weeks of teasing, Jax and Tamina stared each other down before obliterating the competition. Lana tried to get them not to fight but found herself deposited to the floor.
After a huge spot in which both Jax and Tamina were taken down, Carmella and Ivory participated in a dance break before teaming up to eliminate Rose.
McCool shined brightly but was dumped by Naomi and Asuka, who continued to work as a team. That is, until Tamina eliminated Naomi. An ugly botch from Carmella on Moon drew boos as the match slowed. Moon eliminated Carmella but paid for it immediately as Tamina caught her with a corner splash.
Ivory, one of the final five competitors, delivered a cross body block that grounded Tamina. A running hip check by Asuka knocked her off the apron and to the floor. The Empress of Tomorrow next paired off with Moon as chants of “NXT” rained from the stands. Moon eliminated Asuka to a thunderous ovation from fans who expected the latter to emerge victoriously.
Moon, Jax and Tamina made up the final three as fans cheered for the former NXT women’s champion. An Eclipse allowed Moon to eliminate Tamina, bringing the match down to her and Jax, who have formed a friendship of late on Raw.
As Moon tried to eliminate Jax, Vega rolled into the ring and attempted to eliminate them both, her own elimination never having happened earlier. She paid for it, eating a nasty gorilla press slam over the top rope and onto Tamina.
Moon looked to follow up, taking advantage of the distraction. Her momentum was used against her and Jax slammed her to the mat. Moments later, Jax won the match and a future shot at the Raw Women’s Championship.
Result
Nia Jax won
Grade
B-
Analysis
The match started ugly, a typical Battle Royal that was messy and probably featured a few too many Superstars. Once things settled down, though, there were a few fun stories told throughout and women like Vega and Rose were able to shine in a spotlight that is not always shone their way.
The use of Asuka continues to be baffling considering how special an entity she was coming from NXT, and it was disappointing to see how much of a nonfactor some of the returning legends turned out be but all things considered, this was better than it had any right to be, especially down the stretch.
Jax winning was a fine outcome and considering the fact that her first match with Ronda Rousey did not have a satisfactory conclusion, it makes sense that she would get another shot at the Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Mae Young Classic Final: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai
After losing in the semifinals of the Mae Young Classic last year, Toni Storm sought victory as she battled international sensation and NXT prize signee Io Shirai.
Chain wrestling dominated early but a submission from Shirai forced Storm to fight from underneath. A big suplex sent Shirai onto the back of her head. Storm looked to continue building momentum but a dropkick from Shirai sent Storm to the mat.
Shirai, dubbed The Goddess of the Sky by Michael Cole, delivered a textbook moonsault from the top rope onto Storm on the floor.
Playing great defense, Storm was able to regain control of the match until Shirai mounted the comeback with a series of Japanese Strong Style strikes. A nasty clothesline by Storm cut her off. Storm followed up with her Storm Zero finisher but Shirai kicked out at two.
Shirai fought back, blasting Storm with a 619 and night and nearly beating her with a springboard sunset flip. Shirai looked to follow up with her trademark moonsault but Storm got her knees up and delivered the Storm Zero to score the most significant victory of her career.
Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Sara Amato greeted a tearful Storm in the ring, capping another successful Mae Young Classic.
Result
Storm defeated Shirai
Grade
B+
Analysis
Shirai and Storm had a good match that fell just short of being great.
The commentary team did a quality job of putting over each woman and telling their stories but it was evident in the tone of Michael Cole's voice when he mentioned Storm's name that she was the favorite to win this one. And rightfully so. She has all of the tools to be a star for WWE both now and in the future.
Shirai is going to be another one of those Japanese stars to come to NXT and help evolve the in-ring style of the women's division. A hugely recognizable star among fans of pro wrestling beyond the barriers of WWE, she did not necessarily need the win to legitimize her. She will be just fine coming out of this loss.
Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
The seemingly never-ending rivalry between Bayley, Sasha Banks and The Riott Squad continued Sunday night as Banks and Bayley partnered with Natalya to battle Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in one of Raw's highest-profile offerings on the show.
The babyfaces seized control early, taking the fight to Logan until a momentary distraction by the heels allowed Logan to deliver a dropkick that sent her opponent rib-first into the ring post. Bayley fought through the tremendous pain to try and make the hot tag to one of her partners but Logan pulled Natalya off the ring apron and Morgan pulled Bayley back to her team's corner.
Banks finally received the hot tag and exploded into the match, delivering a Meteora to Riott. Riott countered a Backstabber but a crucifix rollup from Banks scored a two count. Banks delivered a backstabber right into the Bayley-To-Belly as it appeared the babyfaces were en route to victory.
An alert Morgan sent Banks into Bayley, breaking the pin.
At ringside, The Riott Squad teamed up to send Banks back and neck-first into the guardrail. Further executing of three-on-one assaults led to a two-count as Natalya broke up a pin.
Bayley threw caution to the win, sacrificing herself at one point to keep the match alive as Cole brought up the differences they have had over the last year.
Natalya finally received a hot tag of her own and exploded into the match, leveling Morgan with a German suplex. Riott tagged in and was slammed onto Logan. A double Sharpshooter ensued but Morgan, the legal competitor, entered the match and delivered a neckbreaker for a near-fall.
Bayley wiped out Morgan at ringside and Banks delivered a frog splash in homage of Eddie Guerrero to score the hard-fought win.
Result
Bayley, Natalya and Banks defeated The Riott Squad
Grade
A
Analysis
The was an excellent match, full of outstanding psychology from The Riott Squad and valiant, comebacks from the babyfaces.
Riott, Morgan and Logan really stood out, their teamwork and the execution of their spots was nearly flawless and added so much to the story.
The babyfaces brought the in-ring charisma and Banks, in particular, did a fantastic job of selling the pain and agony she found herself in at times before putting an exclamation point on the bout with a frog splash.
In what was, arguably, the most lethargically built match on the show, the six women involved in this one tore the house down with a match reflecting their abilities.
Kudos to Michael Cole for putting over just how important Bayley, Banks and Natalya have been to the evolution of women's wrestling in WWE, too.