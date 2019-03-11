DeSean Jackson Rumors: Buccaneers Trade WR to Eagles After 2 Seasons with Team

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

DeSean Jackson got his wish.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded the veteran wide receiver to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio. Derrick Gunn of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the Eagles sent a 2019 sixth-round pick and a 2020 seventh-round selection to the Buccaneers for Jackson.

Jackson had already indicated his time in Tampa Bay had come to an end earlier Monday, although his future destination was still unknown:

This move comes a few months after Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Jackson asked for a trade prior to the 2018 season's deadline.

While Rapoport noted the Buccaneers did not want to move the 32-year-old and still saw themselves in win-now mode, they decided to pull the trigger on the trade after finishing 5-11 and missing the playoffs.

Jenna Laine and Tim McManus of ESPN.com reported in March the Buccaneers were "actively shopping" the receiver and could release him if they were unable to find a trade partner. The report highlighted the fact Jackson prefers to play on a contender and "for a coach and with a quarterback who understand the unique needs of a veteran wide receiver in the twilight of his career."

In October 2018, Rapoport called Jackson's contract that had him making $11 million in 2018 and a non-guaranteed $10 million in 2019 "tradable" and pointed out "the Bucs may want to shed the salary."

Philadelphia adds a wide receiver who has been productive for much of his career and demonstrated in 2018 he could put up numbers at age 31 and 32.

He finished with 41 catches for 774 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games and was particularly impressive early with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center while Jameis Winston was suspended.

He tallied a combined 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the first two games of the year.

While there was a clear connection between the two veterans, Rapoport noted "that same chemistry has not been there with now-starter Jameis Winston. Off the field, they get along well. On the field, they haven't always clicked—not how Jackson did with Fitzpatrick."

The Buccaneers made Winston the face of the franchise after they selected him with the top overall pick in the 2015 draft, which impacted Jackson's overall value for the team as it looks to build a consistent playoff contender in the coming years. He was still productive during the 2018 campaign, but Tampa Bay decided to add more assets to help the rebuild instead of hoping he and Winston would click.

Jackson now heads back to the NFC East and the team that drafted him in 2008 following this trade.

He was a three-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Eagles and surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in three of his six years. He also surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in two of his three years with Washington from 2014 through 2016 and should be familiar with the division as he starts the next chapter of his career.