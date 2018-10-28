Cavaliers Players Reportedly 'Pissed' About Tyronn Lue's Firing as Head Coach

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue yells instructions to players in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers players are reportedly "pissed" about head coach Tyronn Lue's firing Sunday morning, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. 

Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Cavaliers were firing Lue, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adding Larry Drew would take over as interim head coach.

Kevin Love posted a picture on Instagram that showed him hugging Lue, while JR Smith tweeted a message of thanks to Lue:

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

