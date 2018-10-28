Cavaliers Players Reportedly 'Pissed' About Tyronn Lue's Firing as Head Coach

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers players are reportedly "pissed" about head coach Tyronn Lue's firing Sunday morning, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Vardon and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Cavaliers were firing Lue, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN adding Larry Drew would take over as interim head coach.

Kevin Love posted a picture on Instagram that showed him hugging Lue, while JR Smith tweeted a message of thanks to Lue:

