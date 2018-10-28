Mike Gundy Says Social Media 'Gives People a Platform to Bitch'

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Oklahoma State Cowboys head football coach Mike Gundy responded to his team's critics Saturday night following a 38-35 upset victory over the Texas Longhorns, expressing his disdain for Twitter in his postgame press conference (h/t Kyle Boone of PistolsFiringBlog.com):

"I don't give a rat's ass about Twitter. It's a platform for people that are sitting home drawing unemployment checks sitting in front of a keyboard. ... I just kind of feel like social media and Twitter is kind of what's destroying this country anyway. That's how I feel about it. It gives people a platform to bitch, and then other people are needling it, and they're sitting at home and they're late on a payment."

Gundy was asked specifically about the online criticism of quarterback Taylor Cornelius, who has had bouts of inconsistency this season but was superb Saturday, finishing 23-of-34 for 321 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also rushed for 23 yards and two more scores.

"Corn Dog's a tough guy, he's a competitor," Gundy said of Cornelius after the game, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "He's got a good demeanor. He's tough, he's unselfish, the team loves him. He was good tonight. He needed to come back and do well."

Gundy had an eventful night.

As Oklahoma State was taking a knee to ice its victory, Texas defensive end Breckyn Hager barged in and continued engaging players after the whistle, leading to a brief scuffle. Gundy then rushed onto the field to pull his own players back and prevent a fight.

Texas head coach Tom Herman misinterpreted his actions, however, and began screaming in Gundy's direction, believing Gundy was having words with Hager.

Gundy explained he was only trying to keep things civil when the two men shook hands after the game.

Herman told reporters in his own postgame comments that the dust-up was simply a misunderstanding:

"I thought Mike had come out and was having a word with one of our players. I took exception to that. When I shook his hand at the end, he said, 'Hey, I was just trying to make sure that we were smart and no fight ensued.' And I believe him. We smiled.

"We go way back. I have no issues. He told me what he was trying to do. I saw [it] differently at first, and so I'm certainly gonna go defend my player."