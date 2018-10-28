WWE Evolution 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

The Doctor Chris Mueller@@BR_DoctorFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2018

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella.
Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella.Credit: WWE.com

After spending the past few years rebuilding the women's division into something the fans and Superstars can be proud of, WWE will hold its first-ever woman's pay-per-view, appropriately titled "Evolution."

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's pay-per-view.

                   

Venue: Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York

Start Time: p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

                     

Evolution Card

A late change to the card took place this week as Alexa Bliss was forced to bow out of her tag team match alongside Mickie James. Alicia Fox will now take her place against Trish Stratus and Lita. Here is a full rundown of all the matches, according to WWE.com:

  • Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
  • Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alicia Fox
  • Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai (Mae Young Classic Final)
  • Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler (NXT Women's Championship)
  • Women’s Battle Royal
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella (Raw Women's Championship)
  • Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)

                      

PPV Live Stream

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Evolution on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

  • Apple TV
  • Kindle Fire
  • Amazon Fire TV
  • PlayStation 3 and 4
  • Roku
  • Xbox 360 and Xbox One
  • Android devices with the WWE app
  • iOS devices with the WWE app
  • WWE.com
  • Panasonic Smart TV
  • Samsung Smart TV
  • Sony Blu-ray devices and Smart TV
  • Windows 10 devices
  • Tivo

                        

Kickoff Live Stream

Evolution will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

  • WWE.com
  • WWE app
  • YouTube
  • Pheed
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Pinterest

                          

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The WWE team here at Bleacher Report has been analyzing and offering predictions for Evolution leading up to Sunday's show:

                     

Other Evolution Thoughts

WWE's first women's PPV is being billed as a special event, but if it ends up being successful, this could become a yearly show.

The Battle Royal is a way for WWE to include as many names as possible, but there is always the possibility a match or two will be added on the fly, especially if anything is moved to the pre-show.

With only two titles on the main roster, WWE has brought in Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler to fight for the NXT Championship in what is sure to be one of the highlights of the PPV.

This event will also be the first time many fans will get to witness the incredible talents of Toni Storm and Io Shirai when they compete in the final round of the Mae Young Classic.

It's going to be fun to see if WWE has any surprises planned. There are a lot of living legends who could show up for a special unannounced appearance. 

What are your predictions for WWE Evolution?

 

