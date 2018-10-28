WWE Evolution 2018: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Evolution on the WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Kickoff Live Stream

Evolution will have a standard one-hour kickoff special before the PPV goes live. Below is a list of places where you can stream the pre-show other than WWE Network:

Other Evolution Thoughts

WWE's first women's PPV is being billed as a special event, but if it ends up being successful, this could become a yearly show.

The Battle Royal is a way for WWE to include as many names as possible, but there is always the possibility a match or two will be added on the fly, especially if anything is moved to the pre-show.

With only two titles on the main roster, WWE has brought in Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler to fight for the NXT Championship in what is sure to be one of the highlights of the PPV.

This event will also be the first time many fans will get to witness the incredible talents of Toni Storm and Io Shirai when they compete in the final round of the Mae Young Classic.

It's going to be fun to see if WWE has any surprises planned. There are a lot of living legends who could show up for a special unannounced appearance.

