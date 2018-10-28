Fantasy Booking Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus and More at WWE Evolution 2018

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Evolution, the first all-female pay-per-view in WWE history, will air Sunday on the WWE Network. For a women's division that has fought years for respect, this feels like a long time coming.

The WWE women want to be seen on the same level of legitimacy as the men, and though they are not there quite yet, they continue getting closer. Already, the overall booking is better than the men's; the women's division has clear, self-evident feuds, gradual heel turns and consistency from month to month.

Thus, with any luck, a chunk of our fantasy booking for Evolution will happen. It's whatever would make the most sense and would give us the most interesting follow-up opportunities.