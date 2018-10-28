Fantasy Booking Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus and More at WWE Evolution 2018

Fantasy Booking Ronda Rousey, Trish Stratus and More at WWE Evolution 2018October 28, 2018
WWE Evolution, the first all-female pay-per-view in WWE history, will air Sunday on the WWE Network. For a women's division that has fought years for respect, this feels like a long time coming.
The WWE women want to be seen on the same level of legitimacy as the men, and though they are not there quite yet, they continue getting closer. Already, the overall booking is better than the men's; the women's division has clear, self-evident feuds, gradual heel turns and consistency from month to month.
Thus, with any luck, a chunk of our fantasy booking for Evolution will happen. It's whatever would make the most sense and would give us the most interesting follow-up opportunities.
Historic Women's Battle Royal Match
Since Ronda Rousey should hold on to the Raw women's title until Wrestlemania 35, the winner of this Battle Royal should be a challenger for Smackdown women's champion Becky Lynch—either a WWE Smackdown superstar or a Raw superstar who's willing to transfer to the blue brand.
It should be either Naomi or Asuka. Aside from Charlotte Flair, they are the two major babyfaces on Smackdown. And conveniently, they are working a buddy storyline, wherein the two of them look out for and defend each other. So perhaps Naomi wins the Battle Royal and faces Becky first. And when Becky wins and "breaks" Naomi's arm, Asuka could step up to defend her friend and fight for the title. Makes sense.
Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai (Mae Young Classic 2018 Final)
Io Shirai is a massive overseas star who doesn't need a win here; she will be big in NXT regardless. But Toni Storm, who also competed in the first Mae Young Classic, would benefit the most. She came extremely close the first time, losing in the semifinals against eventual winner Kairi Sane. This could be a redemption tale and, depending on how the match goes, the beginning of a career-defining feud for both women.
Shirai has the pedigree and background to be a win-streak champion. But we have seen that already with Asuka, and we're seeing that again with Rousey. It's better if Shirai is booked to be a little more vulnerable.
NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler
Shayna Baszler is too physically dominant to be losing the way she loses to a woman who was the underdog both times they previously fought. Kairi Sane beat Baszler at the first Mae Young classic, and then she beat her again with a roll-up pin at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.
She needs at least one win against Sane—even if it's a win that doesn't see the title change hands—so she can move to the main roster with enough momentum.
Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad
The Riott Squad needs a signature win, and this would be a great place to get it. They are the underdogs headed into this fight, and Sasha Banks and Bayley have enough history to turn on one another.
That gives us the best of everything. Sasha and Bayley get to reignite their love-hate relationship headed into Survivor Series. And The Riott Squad can finally start building some of the respect they deserve.
Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox
Here's your feelgood moment of the night. Lita and Trish Stratus will be joining forces to face Mickie James and Alicia Fox. They should win, and they're going to win, especially since Alexa Bliss was subbed out for Fox at the last minute. The nostalgia pop that Lita and Trish would get in victory is worth more than getting Mickie or Alicia a mini push; both women are nearer to the ends of their careers than their beginnings.
After the match, could Lita or Trish stick around for a while and perhaps mentor some of the younger women? Lita could attack Trish after their victory, turning herself heel in the process. And then, she could be a manager and advocate for the Riott Squad or Absolution; her alternative look would mesh well with either team.
SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (Last Woman Standing)
It's a little ironic that, narratively, Becky Lynch is breaking away from Charlotte Flair by turning heel and attacking her. But if she's still feuding and fighting with her, then that's not really a breakaway. Instead, it's more proof that Becky cannot thrive without Flair.
Both women need to put this feud behind them and move on to other things or else they are simply regurgitating the same talking points about trust that they have been using for years.
Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella
The Bellas will use every dirty trick in the book to come out on top. But Rousey will be ready for them, and even if she struggles to keep her head on a swivel, she will take down both women (maybe with a double armbar) to retain the Raw Women's Championship.
And after that, the main event at WrestleMania should be next.