WWE Evolution 2018: Early Predictions for Matches on the Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Evolution 2018 is only one week away and already fans are anticipating which matches on the current card have the highest chance of stealing the show. While it isn't a complete card just yet, the bouts that are on tap as of now have the WWE Universe buzzing heading into the event.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been embroiled in a heated rivalry over the SmackDown Women's Championship since SummerSlam and will do battle one more time at Evolution in a Last Women's Standing match. Who will walk out of the historic pay-per-view with the gold in their grasp?

For the first time in many years, Trish Stratus and Lita will be joining forces in tag team action to take on the dastardly duo of Alexa Bliss and Mickie James. Can the pair of WWE Hall of Famers prove that they are still capable of hanging with the talent of today?

Nikki Bella recently emerged as a threat to Ronda Rousey's Raw Women's Championship after she and her sister Brie betrayed The Rowdy One on Raw. How will Rousey be able to overcome the odds and topple the longest-reigning Divas champion of all-time?

One week ahead of Evolution, let's look at the latest card and offer early predictions for who will reign supreme across the card. The only outing that will be excluded will be the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, which won't be officially set until after the final episode of the show airs this coming Wednesday on the WWE Network.