WWE Evolution 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SD Women's Title)

Q: This will likely be the final encounter these two have in this feud. Whom would you like to see get the next shot at the SmackDown women's title and why?

This mostly depends on what WWE's plan is for WrestleMania. There aren't a lot of options on SmackDown for a decent-enough match other than Lynch against Asuka, so while I'd love to see The Empress of Tomorrow win the Battle Royal and face Lynch, that would be too early. If not just to keep that in reserve for later, I'd almost rather see a surprise like Lacey Evans from NXT or a sudden push for Sonya Deville, just for something different.

Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella (Raw Women's Title)

Q: What needs to happen during this match to make Nikki a credible threat to Rousey in the ring?

In terms of believability, I don't think it's entirely possible. Everyone will see through it as Rousey over-selling for Nikki Bella. However, if the match were to start with both Bella Twins attacking Rousey and injuring her, that would position the bout to be a much more even and raise suspicion that Nikki could actually pull it off.

Trish Stratus and Lita vs. Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

Q: If Alexa Bliss is unable to compete on Sunday, who would be the best Superstar to replace her and why?

Nobody could decently replace Alexa Bliss and make it feel like it wasn't a downgrade, like Alicia Fox or someone who strangely comes out of nowhere with no rationality. If Bliss can't make it, I'd rather WWE changed the card.

The Riott Squad match is already weak, so toss them into the Battle Royal with Natalya and Mickie James and put Trish Stratus and Lita against Sasha Banks and Bayley. Then fill in the time with an impromptu NXT match. That won't happen, though. WWE would just put Fox in the match instead, and it would be underwhelming.