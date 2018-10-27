Predicting How WWE Will Frustrate Fans at WWE Evolution 2018

WWE

WWE can't please everyone.

A high-profile event like Sunday's WWE Evolution will be especially polarizing. Not only is it the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE, it naturally weaves in returning legends and some of the biggest stars of today.

Even the event's build has had some notable somewhat-controversial talking points surrounding it. Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella are going to headline the event, but many will clamor for Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to do so. The gigantic Battle Royal shoves plenty of huge names into one match to get them onto the card, but plenty wanted to see some of those names get some individual shine.

Those have come up before the event has even started. Here are a few ways WWE could irritate a segment of fans with decisions during the event itself.

WWE Ignores Outcry for Tag Titles

WWE has a layup in front of itself.

The company has spent months and months loading both Raw and SmackDown rosters with an impressive depth of women's talent. Some of these have come in the form of tag teams, others have even negated longstanding feuds to form even more teams.

Of course, the latter refers to Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Banks hasn't been shy about the topic lately before Evolution, appearing on Conversations with Maria Menounos and saying the following (h/t Tommy Messano of CageSide Seats): "...I hope in the future that it does happen because I think we have so many great teams right now. We have The IIconics, Mickie and Fox, we have Absolution, there’s just so many teams.... We have tag matches on Raw every single week without titles. Why not make titles to fight for?"

Banks, Bayley and Natalya take on The Riott Squad at Evolution, so it would seem like a natural way to introduce the belts. Outside of some of the other teams mentioned, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James are taking on Trish Stratus and Lita at the pay-per-view, so introducing tag belts might be a good way to get a team like the latter to stick around for a brief run.

But knowing WWE, something fans have asked for and even Superstars are out in the wild talking about might go ignored. But it's hard to think of a better program to introduce such a notable addition to the landscape.

Anyone But Asuka in the Battle Royal

A Battle Royal is a good way to make sure everyone is involved somehow, perhaps constructed as a way to avoid complaints from fans about a show's length.

But it swings both ways. Those efforts to involve everyone can seem backhanded—and again, the talent on the show itself hasn't exactly been quiet about this:

Plenty of names like Lana and Namoi are getting lost in the fray.

Perhaps Asuka more than anyone else.

Remember Asuka's winning streak? Right, the one broken by Flair, who turned around and lost right away? Check. Asuka was billed as one of the next big things coming up from NXT and the result of the hype has been an anticlimactic feel, which has since bled into a feeling she's doing nothing at all.

Yet in the ring or elsewhere, Asuka is one of the best performers on the roster and one of the most deserving names in the Battle Royal to actually be performing outside of it. Given the threat she was in the past and her fighting style, she would clearly be a good foe for Rousey herself, though it seems like the spot will next go to Flair instead.

But there is some hope, as these sorts of matches can help build future storylines and get Superstars back on track. If it's Asuka, WWE is making the right move. If not, it might be hard to convince fans future matches like this hold weight.

Charlotte Flair Shatters Becky Lynch's Momentum

Fans might riot if Flair takes the title back from Lynch.

That is why WWE might do it—did anyone see the latest episode of Raw and the interaction between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins?

On paper, there is no reason to have Lynch falter now. She's arguably the hottest commodity in the company at the moment, finally embracing the bad side in a way that has what seems like zero fans booing her. Flair has fallen into the predictable good-guy role to a boring degree and isn't getting cheers.

But we've been down this road before with Banks and Flair or Banks and Bayley. They keep swapping the belt or false-starting a heated rivalry to the point even the fan favorite starts to garner some cheap ill will and fans lose interest.

With any luck, Lynch isn't heading down that path—but would it surprise?

Flair taking the belt back at Evolution wouldn't do much for the story, and it might even ruin it. There is an angle here where Lynch, the supposed bad guy getting nothing but cheers, can pull off some shenanigans to keep the belt and still have Flair looking strong. Even in a loss, Flair has a few fast ways to get into more title scenes on the way to WrestleMania without taking the belt here.

As the only Evolution match with a great story and recent build behind it, not to mention one of the most current popular Superstars entering it with the title, it would be a shame to see WWE make the wrong move here. Lynch needs to retain in order for the company to avoid a gaffe during an inaugural event that fans won't soon forget.