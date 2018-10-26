Alexa Bliss Replaced by Alicia Fox at WWE Evolution After Reported Injury

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Friday that Alicia Fox will replace Alexa Bliss as Mickie James' partner in their tag team match against Trish Stratus and Lita at WWE Evolution on Sunday.

On Wednesday, PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported that Bliss suffered either a concussion or broken nose during her match at Saturday's live event in Hartford, Connecticut.

Bliss hasn't competed in a televised match since losing to Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey at Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16.

Following that match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton) reported that Bliss was suffering from numbness in her left arm.

Bliss was absent from Monday's episode of Raw, which saw James and Fox jump Stratus and Lita during a backstage interview.

Originally, Bliss was scheduled to face Stratus in a singles match and James was set to take on Lita.

Those matches were combined into a tag bout, which opened up more room on the card for other matches.

In apparent reference to her removal from the match, Bliss tweeted the following Friday:

WWE announced that while Bliss won't compete at Evolution, she will be in the corner of James and Fox during the match.

Bliss' absence will leave a significant void on the first all-women pay-per-view in WWE history since she is one of the most decorated women to ever grace the company with five Women's Championship reigns.