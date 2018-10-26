Devin Booker Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will miss Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a left hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Gina Mizell.

Booker suffered the injury during the Suns' 131-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

"Just took a bad step, felt it, that's all I know," Booker said Wednesday, per 98.7 Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake. "I'm going to sleep it off and tomorrow have a better understanding of what’s going on."

The 21-year-old, who is averaging 27.8 points on 50.7 percent shooting through four games, is officially listed as day-to-day.

Booker's absence should open up additional minutes on the wing for T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson.