Devin Booker Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring Injury

Devin Booker Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring InjuryOctober 26, 2018
Matt York/Associated Press
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will miss Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a left hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Gina Mizell.
Booker suffered the injury during the Suns' 131-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
"Just took a bad step, felt it, that's all I know," Booker said Wednesday, per 98.7 Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake. "I'm going to sleep it off and tomorrow have a better understanding of what’s going on."
The 21-year-old, who is averaging 27.8 points on 50.7 percent shooting through four games, is officially listed as day-to-day.
Booker's absence should open up additional minutes on the wing for T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson.
When Booker Is Out, Suns Want to Get Ayton the Ball More