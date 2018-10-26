Devin Booker Ruled Out vs. Grizzlies with Hamstring Injury

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is assisted by a trainer after an injury during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker will miss Saturday night's game against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a left hamstring strain, according to The Athletic's Gina Mizell

Booker suffered the injury during the Suns' 131-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. 

"Just took a bad step, felt it, that's all I know," Booker said Wednesday, per 98.7 Arizona Sports' Tyler Drake. "I'm going to sleep it off and tomorrow have a better understanding of what’s going on."

The 21-year-old, who is averaging 27.8 points on 50.7 percent shooting through four games, is officially listed as day-to-day. 

Booker's absence should open up additional minutes on the wing for T.J. Warren and Josh Jackson. 

Related

    When Booker Is Out, Suns Want to Get Ayton the Ball More

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    When Booker Is Out, Suns Want to Get Ayton the Ball More

    Arizona Sports
    via Arizona Sports

    Devin Booker Game Time Decision for Saturday’s Game

    Phoenix Suns logo
    Phoenix Suns

    Devin Booker Game Time Decision for Saturday’s Game

    Bright Side Of The Sun
    via Bright Side Of The Sun

    Trailer Released for LeBron's 'Shut Up and Dribble' Docu Series

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trailer Released for LeBron's 'Shut Up and Dribble' Docu Series

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Redick: 'Offenses Are Smarter and Defenses Are Dumber'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Redick: 'Offenses Are Smarter and Defenses Are Dumber'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report