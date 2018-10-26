NFL Rumors: Ravens Work out Jamaal Charles After Jaguars Release

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in the market for backfield help.

According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, the Ravens worked out veteran Jamaal Charles along with fellow running backs Charcandrick West, Fitzgerald Toussaint, Akrum Wadley and Dare Ogunbowale in advance of their Week 8 showdown with the Carolina Panthers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Charles on Oct. 9 amid Leonard Fournette's continued injury woes, but he became expendable after the team traded for Carlos Hyde.

During his two-game stint in the Sunshine State, Charles managed six carries for seven yards and two receptions for seven yards.

Last season, the 31-year-old tallied 425 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage as a supplementary piece of the Denver Broncos' backfield puzzle.

The Ravens' depth chart at running back is currently comprised of Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Gus Edwards.