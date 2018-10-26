NFL Rumors: Ravens Work out Jamaal Charles After Jaguars Release

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 14: Jamaal Charles #31 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the sidelines during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Jaguars 40-7. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly in the market for backfield help.  

According to ESPN.com's Field Yates, the Ravens worked out veteran Jamaal Charles along with fellow running backs Charcandrick West, Fitzgerald Toussaint, Akrum Wadley and Dare Ogunbowale in advance of their Week 8 showdown with the Carolina Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Charles on Oct. 9 amid Leonard Fournette's continued injury woes, but he became expendable after the team traded for Carlos Hyde. 

During his two-game stint in the Sunshine State, Charles managed six carries for seven yards and two receptions for seven yards. 

Last season, the 31-year-old tallied 425 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage as a supplementary piece of the Denver Broncos' backfield puzzle. 

The Ravens' depth chart at running back is currently comprised of Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Gus Edwards. 

