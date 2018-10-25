5-Star RB John Emery Decommits from Georgia

247Sports

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart lost a key member of his 2019 recruiting class on Thursday, as 5-star running back John Emery decided to decommit from the program.

Emery announced his decommitment on Twitter, calling it one of the "toughest decisions" of his life:

Emery initially committed to the Bulldogs back in July. Per 247Sports, Georgia still has the fourth-ranked recruiting class for 2019, still having commitments from four 5-star prospects and 10 4-star recruits.

The 5'11", 206-pound Emery is the second-ranked running back recruit in his class and is the No. 22 overall prospect of 2019, according to 247Sports. The Destrehan (Louisiana) High School star has received offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas and USC, among others.

Judging by the film, it's easy to see why top programs around the country are chasing him:

There is no word on who the favorite to land Emery is as he re-opens the recruiting process. Of note, LSU has already landed the top cornerback and No. 4 overall recruit in 2019, Derek Stingley. The Tigers also have the commitment of 4-star running back Tyrion Davis.

Emery did not give a timeline as to when he expects to make his decision, either.