Kevin Love Reportedly Could Miss at Least a Month with Toe Injury

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss at least a month with a toe injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst (via Sportscenter).

In his 11th NBA season, Love is crucial to Cleveland's short-term plans. He's the Cavs' leading scorer at 19 points per game, and leading rebounder with 13.5 per game, while acting as the offensive fulcrum following the departure of LeBron James.

The Cavs, sitting at 0-6, are going to be conservative with Love all season. Their four-year contract extension with Love feels like something of a precursor to a trade at this point, with the Cavs hanging near the bottom of the lottery.

Larry Nance Jr. should see extended playing time in Love's absence.