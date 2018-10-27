NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis and More

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Nearly two weeks into the 2018-19 NBA season, teams are already plotting potential roster moves to help secure their long-term future.

Specifically, the trade ships are starting to pick up steam for potential blockbuster trades. Even though teams are still evaluating what they currently have and who might be a key contributor down the road, it's never too early to think about what could be.

Since the NBA's trade deadline isn't until Feb. 7, there will be plenty of rumors over the next three months. Here are the latest rumblings from around the association as the calendar prepares to flip to November.

A New Wrinkle in the Jimmy Butler Saga

Jim Mone/Associated Press

As Jimmy Butler continues to ride out this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, trade rumors for the four-time All-Star are getting interesting.

Per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets are pushing all their chips into the middle of the table with a package that includes at least four future first-round draft picks.

ESPN's Bobby Marks noted the league rules Houston is bumping up against with this reported offer:

Despite that potentially aggressive move by Houston, Stadium's Shams Charania reported the Timberwolves are "showing no inclination" of accepting the offer.

During an appearance on the HoopsHype podcast (h/t Peter Dawson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst noted that the Dallas Mavericks are interested in trading for Butler.

There is heavy competition for Butler, with the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat also mentioned by Windhorst as potential trade partners for the T-Wolves.

For the Rockets, there is obvious urgency to make a deal for Butler. Their title window could close rapidly with their cap number next season reported to be $143.7 million next season by Basketball-Reference.com. They are also paying 33-year-old Chris Paul $159.7 million through 2021-22.

After finishing one win short of reaching the NBA Finals last season, the Rockets need to take advantage of their talented roster now. Butler would give them a legitimate third star to at least compete with the Golden State Warriors in the postseason.

The ongoing saga between Butler and Minnesota has been fascinating, especially since he's off to a fantastic start. The 29-year-old is averaging 20.6 points and a career-high 3.4 steals per game.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols after his infamous practice outburst—during which he trash-talked teammates, his coach and general manager—Butler noted he thrives on competition:

"I haven't played basketball in so long and I'm so passionate and I love the game and I don't do it for any other reason except to compete and to go up against the best to try and prove I can hang. So all my emotion came out at one time. Was it the right way to do it? No. But I can't control that when I'm out there competing. That's my love of the game, that's raw me. Me at my finest, me at my purest. That's what you're going to get inside the lines."

Butler's competitive streak has seen him still play as hard as ever despite wanting out of Minnesota. Paul also has a reputation as one of the most intense competitors in the sport, so pairing him with Butler would seem to be a perfect match.

Like Houston, the Mavericks would also likely have to get creative to make a deal happen since their payroll is currently at $104.3 million, approximately $2.5 million over this season's salary cap.

Even assuming Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr. are the Mavericks' only untouchable players, what do they have that would entice Minnesota? DeAndre Jordan has an expiring contract, but the Timberwolves don't need another center. The odds of Dirk Nowitzki ever wearing another jersey seem slim, not to mention that he has minimal long-term value at 40 years old.

Harrison Barnes is a solid forward, but he can also become a free agent next summer by opting out of his deal.

At some point, Minnesota's front office and ownership must come to some agreement on how to handle Butler. The most likely scenario will involve a trade at some point, with Houston presenting the most intriguing potential return at this point.

Teams Plotting Anthony Davis Trades

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Despite having Anthony Davis under contract for another year after this season, the New Orleans Pelicans could be in a bind with their All-Star forward.

Per Windhorst, there are opposing teams that have started "mulling trade packages" for Davis if he doesn't sign an extension next summer.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry's comments to reporters in mid-October made it apparent how much the franchise values their superstar player.

"When you have someone who you can trade for anyone, I think that makes him the best," Gentry said.

"Or at least most valuable. ... Now, we aren't considering that. We wouldn't trade him for anyone. Even Beyonce. I think that makes him untouchable."

One advantage New Orleans has is the ability to offer him the most lucrative contract in NBA history:

Wojnarowski said on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Show (h/t RealGM) that the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers could be potential landing spots for Davis in a trade:

"My sense has always been with Anthony that he is always: some players are looking for reasons to stay and some players are looking for reasons to leave. I've always thought that Anthony is a guy looking for reasons to stay in New Orleans. And I think that will continue to be the case until he feels he's out of them.

"I do think down the line that the Boston and L.A., if he became available, that will be interesting, especially if the Lakers get shut out this summer."

The Lakers, in particular, make the most sense to pursue Davis. They were unable to add a second star to play alongside LeBron James over the summer, but they did clear enough cap space to add a second max contract after this season by buying out Luol Deng.

The Pelicans, who are one four remaining undefeated teams, made strides last season with a playoff series win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Improving on that success in 2018-19 will go a long way toward convincing Davis to stick around.

Magic Not Shopping Nikola Vucevic

John Raoux/Associated Press

Despite seeming to be on the trade block every season, Nikola Vucevic has nearly made it to the end of his second contract with the Orlando Magic, and that could remain the case.

Per Sporting News' Sean Deveney, the Magic aren't looking to deal Vucevic right now.

"There is nothing serious going on there with them moving Vuc," one source told Deveney.

Since the season just started, it's not a surprise Orlando would stand behind the 28-year-old. The team is still developing first-round pick Mohamed Bamba, making an established center with a track record of production a valuable asset.

Magic head coach Steve Clifford has done a good job of getting Bamba on the court through five games; the rookie center is averaging 19.4 minutes per game off the bench.

Vucevic has been Orlando's most productive offensive player in 2018-19, with 19.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Assuming the Magic eventually fall out of playoff contention, Vucevic would seem likely to come up in trade discussions before February's deadline. He's a relative bargain at $12.75 million in the final season of a four-year contract, and Orlando's future is tied to the development of Bamba and Jonathan Isaac.

At some point, Clifford and his coaching staff will have to push that duo to the forefront, making an expiring contract like Vucevic's expendable.