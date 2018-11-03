Who Can Follow in Ben Simmons' Footsteps as the NBA's Next Point Forwards?

1 of 5

Among the up-and-coming point forwards to follow Ben Simmons, Luka Doncic is next in line.

He's already here, averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists through his first seven NBA games.

Despite numbers that suggest his scoring is ahead of his distributing, a key selling point of Doncic's potential has always been his facilitating. From Europe to Dallas, he's been interchangeable between point guard and either forward spot thanks to crafty ball-handling, passing skills and 6'7", 218-pound size.

We'd be seeing more of Doncic running Dallas' offense if Dennis Smith Jr. didn't already have the job. Only six players have longer times of possession than Smith (6.1 minutes). Doncic is still averaging more potential assists (9.4 to Smith's 8.7), doing so in just over half as many minutes (3.6) working on the ball.

He has an unteachable feel for manipulating defenses with hesitation and quick change of direction. Once he begins to get comfortable and start making reads, running a pick-and-roll for Doncic will be a safe way to create a high-percentage shot.

His ability to grab a defensive rebound and start the break will also become a regular occurrence the way it has for Simmons.

Through October, no issues have popped up about Doncic's transition from overseas to the NBA—only more confirmation that the EuroLeague MVP's game translates.