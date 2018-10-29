Monday Morning Digest: Tough Decisions Loom as NFL Trade Deadline Approaches

1 of 10

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Chiefs need to do some shopping before Tuesday's trade deadline.

They are 7-1, coming off a convincing 30-23 win over the Broncos and cruising toward a playoff berth. But there is no place for complacency among the top contenders. The Chiefs are a defender away from standing toe-to-toe with the Patriots or Rams.

Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins could be that player: a boom-or-bust cornerback for a team that can live with the bust in exchange for a little more boom. Or Cardinals hybrid defender Deone Bucannon, who can slide all over the field in coverage or on the blitz. He fits the Chiefs system, and with the Cardinals headed nowhere, he's been a staple of trade rumors for weeks.

There was already some trade deadline action last week, and there will almost certainly be more now that NFL teams are more daring about in-season deals than they were a few years ago.

With most of Week 8 in the books, here are some of the other buyers, sellers and players to keep an eye on as contenders jockey to get better...and bad teams start to cut their losses.

Receivers will fetch a premium if they hit the market



One reason the Raiders netted a first-round pick for Amari Cooper is that starting-caliber wide receivers are nearly impossible to find in midseason. (Another reason is that the Cowboys historically bid against themselves when trading for receivers, but that's not a tale for today.)

Demaryius Thomas of the Broncos caught just three passes for 30 yards Sunday and has been in the process of ceding his role in the offense to rookie Courtland Sutton all season. The trade deadline would be the ideal time for John Elway to find a team that thinks it's a possession receiver away from the playoffs. (That assumes Elway realizes that his Broncos should be in rebuilding mode, which is a big assumption.)

Most playoff contenders who might be in the receiver market—the Texans (who lost Will Fuller on Thursday night), Eagles, Dolphins (if they still think they're contenders) and so on—need an explosive speedster, not a possession target like Thomas. DeSean Jackson has asked for a trade, and while the Buccaneers reportedly told D-Jax they were in "win-now mode," that was before they lapsed into "Lose to the Bengals" and "Here we go again with Ryan Fitzpatrick" modes.

Pierre Garcon is 32 years old and was inactive for the 49ers on Sunday with minor injuries. That he's a hot name in the rumor mill indicates just how little talent there is on the receiver market.

The Eagles and Rams need a cornerback

Jalen Mills suffered a foot injury against the Jaguars. The extent of the injury was unknown at press time, but since Mills was toasted more often than a bridegroom in the first half of the season, the Eagles should be in the cornerback market even if Mills is healthy.

At 4-4, the Eagles are still in prime position to win the NFC East, which is practically an FCS conference full of medical colleges this season. Say what you will about what they gave up in the Cooper trade, but the Cowboys upgraded their receiving corps, and the Eagles must keep up in the arms race.

Jenkins and Oakland's Gareon Conley are the two most likely cornerbacks to hit the trading block, though the Giants might not want to trade Jenkins inside the division, because that's totally something a 1-7 team with a ballistics dummy at quarterback should be worrying about.

The Rams appear unstoppable until you study the deep touchdowns they gave up against the Packers on Sunday and other opponents and notice the third-degree burns all over Marcus Peters. With Aqib Talib still shelved, the Rams are thin in the secondary.

Bringing back Jenkins might be one prickly personality and contract too many for the Rams, but an affordable youngster like Conley is feasible. Again: No team can afford to be complacent.

The Browns should be sellers, again

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Sunday that the Browns could fire offensive coordinator Todd Haley because of the team's offensive woes and the communication rift with head coach Hue Jackson.

You know how medieval villagers thought the bubonic plague was spread by cats, so they killed them all, making it easier for the flea-ridden rats who really did spread the plague to roam freely? The Browns are medieval villagers, and Jackson is, let's say, the spreader of a contagion.

Anyway, the Browns are now 2-5-1, so it's time for yet another rebuilding year in Cleveland. Trading the youth in the starting lineup makes no sense, but there are assets on the bench, starting with Tyrod Taylor, who could fetch a mid-round draft pick from a team (Jaguars, Broncos, Raiders) either seeking a short-term quarterback solution or someone to cause a little intrigue.

Tank, Raiders, Tank!

If Jon Gruden was in fire-sale mode last week, imagine the mood he will be in after Sunday's 42-28 loss to the lowly (but pesky) Colts.

Conley and safety Karl Joseph are among the most likely assets for Gruden to slough off as he puts his own spin on Moneyball (keeping old guys and getting rid of young ones). Joseph and Conley are both holdovers from the past regime, which is about all it takes to get you on the outs with Gruden these days.

Derek Carr is also a holdover, but the Raiders gave him a vote of confidence after a tumultuous week, and Carr played well Sunday (244 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers). Plus, the cap ramifications just don't add up. Look for Gruden to continue his policy of trading other assets while eroding Carr's self confidence.

Quarterbacks Could Move

Taylor isn't the only quarterback who could switch jerseys in the next 36 hours. Andrew Luck's resurgence has made backup Jacoby Brissett both expendable and enticing: young enough to be a future option, experienced enough to spot-start, affordable enough to stash on the bench.

On the other side of the cost-potential spectrum from Brissett is Sam Bradford, whose name keeps popping up in trade deadline rumors because everyone assumes that some other team wants to be the fifth one to overpay for him.

Remember the Bengals and Browns tried to work out a deal for AJ McCarron at last year's deadline before tripping over their shared ineptitude. Teams do funny things when they feel desperate at quarterback.

All's Quiet on the Le'Veon Bell Front

Any trade scenario involving the conscientious Steelers objector is too convoluted to speculate about here. We just wanted to remind everyone that he is still out there, somewhere.