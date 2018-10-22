Monday Morning Digest: Cam Newton, Guts and Glory

2 of 10

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

It was another rough week for rookie quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield lost a heartbreaker to the Buccaneers. Sam Darnold's Jets got pushed around by the Vikings. Josh Rosen got humiliated, then hurt, against the Broncos on Thursday night. And Josh Allen was forced to watch off-the-street veteran Derek Anderson throw three interceptions in his place in the Bills' loss to the Colts.

What's wrong with our once-promising rookie QB class? Digest isn't about to throw up its hands and say "Rookie Wall." We're here to dive a little deeper.

Lack of support

Sam Darnold dealt with dropped passes, botched snaps and terrible field position in the 37-17 Jets loss to the Vikings. And by dropped passes, we don't mean 20-yard lasers off the fingertips of his receivers. We're talking about easy checkdowns that could move the sticks bouncing off his receivers' numbers.

Josh Rosen faced similar issues Thursday night; his offensive line plays like a thin strand of police tape. The fact that Allen sometimes moved the ball for a Bills team that produces nothing but turnovers for every other quarterback speaks well to his potential.

Bad situations

It's trendy these days for coaches and GMs to wait a year or two until their regimes are in real jeopardy before drafting a rookie quarterback. It's like a young couple waiting until they're having marital problems to have a baby, and it's an equally sound decision.

Baker Mayfield played well enough to win in the second half against the Buccaneers on Sunday, leading a comeback from 23-9 in the fourth quarter before the Buccaneers prevailed in overtime on the strength of a fumbled Browns punt return and a long field goal. The Browns committed 14 penalties for 114 yards in the loss, and their offensive game plan wavered between too conservative (Mayfield rarely got a chance to throw downfield in the first half) and too aggressive (two failed fourth-down conversions in field-goal range). Hue Jackson vowed to get more involved with the offense, which is his inimitable way of pushing blame onto offensive coordinator/inevitable successor Todd Haley.

If the Browns were a first-year rebuilding team, maybe overtime losses and ties would feel like moral victories instead of ticks on the Jackson countdown clock.

Defensive coaches

At least Mayfield is coached by offensive innovators Jackson and Haley. (They may be telling him two contradictory things, but that's a separate issue.)

First-year Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who rose through the defensive ranks, fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy after Thursday night's mess. McCoy may have earned the dismissal, but the Cardinals offense had "Defensive Coach" written all over it, from the decision to start safe-side adult Sam Bradford early in the year to the dull-as-drywall game plans to leaving Rosen in at the end of a blowout, resulting in a foot injury. (Defensive coaches think blowout fourth quarters against overwhelming opponents build toughness and character.)

The Bills' nonfunctional offense of handoffs and hope is built around the preference of head coach Sean McDermott, a defensive coach from the Panthers system, like Wilks. The Jets are built to the specifications of Todd Bowles, another defensive guy from an adjacent branch of the coaching tree.

These coaches like coordinators who hate taking risks and—perhaps coincidentally—lack the kind of flashy resumes that can make a stodgy old linebacking coach look replaceable. Defensive coaches also explain how teams can wait two or three years before drafting a quarterback without building capable offensive lines or receiving corps: They are all searching for the perfect combination of gutsy linebackers.

Unrealistic expectations

Darnold gets compared to Joe Namath, Brett Favre or the Archangel Gabriel on the back pages of New York tabloids with every win. Baker Mayfield is expected to erase 18 years of quarterback futility and justify three years of Moneyball fasting. Both of their Sunday performances look better without superimposing decades of organizational failure over their stat sheets.

Now here's the bad news

None of this baggage carried by rookie quarterbacks is going to go away this year. So expect more dropped passes, conservative game plans, injuries and coaching changes.

Digest note: No, we have not forgotten Lamar Jackson, who produced a Wildcat highlight or two (including his first NFL touchdown this week) off the bench while learning from watching the stable-if-unspectacular Ravens offense. Sometimes, it pays to be the guy who got drafted late and doesn't have to play right away.