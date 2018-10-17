Report: Chargers PSL Sales 'A Struggle'; NFL to Discuss Team's Viability in LA

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NFL owners and executives have reportedly discussed the Chargers' long-term viability in Los Angeles at this week's league meetings.

According to Seth Wickersham of ESPN The Magazine, it has been a "struggle" for the Chargers to sell personal seat licenses for Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

Wickersham added the Chargers are likely to revise their revenue goals from $400 million to $150 million as a result.

The Chargers played their inaugural season in Los Angeles in 1960 before moving to San Diego and staying there for the next 55 years.

Following the 2016 season, the Chargers relocated back to L.A.

Since the move, the Bolts have played their home games at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, which holds only 27,000 people.

The Chargers will be co-tenants with the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood beginning in 2020.

Unlike the Rams, the Chargers seemingly haven't been welcomed back to the Los Angeles market with open arms. Several factors are likely at play, including the fact that the Rams have a more storied history in L.A., as they played there from 1946 until 1994 when they moved to St. Louis. The franchise moved back to the city in 2006.

The Rams currently play their home games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

So far this season, the Chargers are last in the NFL in average attendance at 25,370 due, in large part, to their small venue.

Meanwhile, the Rams are 14th at 69,163.

The Rams won the NFC West last season and are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL this season at 6-0.

The Chargers are also in the playoff hunt at 4-2, but there is little doubt that the Rams are viewed as the top team in Los Angeles, which may be part of the reason for the Bolts' seat-selling struggles.