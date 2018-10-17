Wembley Stadium Won't Be Sold by FA, Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan Withdraws Offer

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The English Football Association announced on Wednesday that Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan has withdrawn his offer to buy Wembley Stadium in London.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: "Earlier this year, the FA received an unsolicited official offer from Shahid Khan to buy Wembley Stadium. It was a very credible offer and was given very serious consideration."

The FA said that it "fully respect[s]" Khan's choice to pull out of a potential deal.

Per BBC's Dan Roan, Khan released a statement after the FA announced his decision:

In its statement, the FA wrote that Khan "believed that his offer to buy Wembley Stadium would release funds to help improve community football facilities in England and that it would be well received by all football stakeholders."

Then, in a recent meeting, Khan informed the FA that "without stronger support from within the game, his offer is being seen as more divisive than it was anticipated," which led to his withdrawal.

Khan, who also owns English Premier League club Fulham, reportedly made an offer worth £900 million in total, according to BBC.

Khan said in April that buying Wembley could have led to "more meaningful discussions" regarding an NFL franchise in London.

The NFL has been holding games at Wembley Stadium since 2007, and it will play host to three contests during the 2018 season.

The first occurred Sunday with the Seattle Seahawks beating the Oakland Raiders 27-3.

Jacksonville has played one game at Wembley every year since 2013, and it will face the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 28.