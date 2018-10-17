NFL Investigating Dolphins' Reporting of Ryan Tannehill's Shoulder Injury

John Grieshop/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly investigating whether the Miami Dolphins followed proper protocol when reporting quarterback Ryan Tannehill's shoulder injury that kept him out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears and will sideline him for the upcoming game against the Detroit Lions.

Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reported the news, noting Tannehill was "a surprise scratch" from the victory over Chicago.

While the Dolphins said the Texas A&M product's injury became "progressively worse," the league will "gather details of how Tannehill went from full practice participant last Wednesday and Thursday to limited participant/questionable on Friday to out on Sunday."

Wolfe cited portions of the NFL's policy on reporting injuries that requires teams to provide "credible, accurate and specific information" about players, including how much the injured players practiced during the week leading up to games.

What's more, it says "teams must notify the league, their opponent, local and national media, and the league's broadcast partners of the status of their injured players by 4 p.m. ET the day before their next scheduled game."



At issue with the Dolphins is the fact head coach Adam Gase said Brock Osweiler participated in some of the first-team practice repetitions Thursday even though Tannehill was listed as a full participant. What's more, media reports labeled Tannehill as "doubtful" even though his official status was "questionable."

While Miami has to worry about the investigation and getting Tannehill healthy again after he threw for 972 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions in the first five games, it thrived without him in the 31-28 overtime victory over a Bears team that is still leading the NFC North largely because of its strong defense.

Osweiler went 28-of-44 for 380 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions and directed the game-winning field-goal drive in overtime. He also led the Dolphins all the way to the goal line in their first overtime possession, only for Kenyon Drake to fumble the ball back to Chicago.

The 2012 second-round pick will start Sunday's home contest and has the opportunity to build on his strong numbers against a Lions defense that has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard in the early portion of the season. Detroit is a mere 25th in the league in points allowed per game (27.4).