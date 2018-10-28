DeSean Jackson Trade Rumors: WR Has Asked for Trade; Buccaneers Resisting

DeSean Jackson Trade Rumors: WR Has Asked for Trade; Buccaneers ResistingOctober 28, 2018
Jim Luzzi/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson has reportedly requested to be dealt before Tuesday's trade deadline, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, who cited a lack of chemistry between Jackson and quarterback Jameis Winston as the basis for the request.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From our @NFLGameDay Kickoff Show: #Bucs WR DeSean Jackson requests a trade, one that all-in Tampa Bay has resisted. Details 👇🏼 https://t.co/pFfoACX62a
Rapoport added that the 3-3 Bucs do not want to trade Jackson and are in win-now mode.
