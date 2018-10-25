LeBron James, Lonzo Ball Lead Lakers Past Devin Booker, Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the LeBron James era with a 131-113 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

James put up 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, with Josh Hart (15 points) and Lonzo Ball (12 points, six assists and seven rebounds) also contributing to the victory.

Devin Booker dropped 23 points, and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton posted 22 points and 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

LeBron James' Supporting Cast Will Make Lakers Playoff Contenders

James has proved that he can single-handedly take a team from the lottery to the playoffs (and to the Finals). That could once again be the case this year, but the Lakers will not be serious contenders out West without the supporting cast pulling its weight.

Entering his 16th season in the NBA, James is coming off one of his best campaigns to date. The four-time NBA MVP averaged 27.5 points on 54.2 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds and a career-high 9.1 assists. And he did so while playing in all 82 regular-season games for the first time in his career...at age 33.

James isn't getting any younger, and having played in eight consecutive Finals, he has endured plenty of wear-and-tear through the years. Now, he will be looking to his teammates for some help.

Ball and Hart have each shown promise early on this season. Kyle Kuzma has also helped take some of the burden off James on the offensive end of the court, averaging 20.0 points per game on 47.1 percent shooting, including a 37-piece against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

If Ingram, a former No. 2 overall pick, takes his game to the next level when he returns from his four-game suspension, that just adds another element to the team.

Of course, offense has not been the Lakers' problem early on. They are 1-3 because they are allowing 127 points per game. Three of the four games came against playoff teams from a season ago, but if Los Angeles wants to truly compete for a championship, it's going to have to find a way to beat top competition—even if it means winning a shootout.

The Lakers' current five-year playoff drought is the longest in the storied history of the organization. But if Hart, Ball, Kuzma and Co. continue to take the pressure off James, that streak could soon be a thing of the past.

Lonzo Ball Proving He Should Start After Rondo Returns

Los Angeles signed Rajon Rondo this offseason to add playmaking abilities on both ends of the court and to provide a veteran presence to a young roster. And while no organization wants to be involved in a brawl, Rondo's suspension could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Mainly because Ball is taking advantage of the opportunity at hand.

Ball had a solid performance (14 points, six assists and six rebounds) in a 143-142 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, and he followed that up with another good showing on Wednesday night. And more importantly, the team's offense has been taken to another level with Ball starting in Rondo's place.

With Rondo in the lineup, Los Angeles averaged 117 points, 25.5 assists, 48.2 percent shooting from the floor and 24.2 percent from beyond the arc. Since Ball has been the starter, the team is averaging 136.5 points, 33.5 assists, 51.7 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range.

Using two games for each scenario is undoubtedly a small sample size, and the argument can be made that the Lakers faced tougher competition when Rondo was available. However, there's no discrediting what Ball has done for the team early on.

And don't forget that the former No. 2 overall pick is just three months removed from knee surgery.

This is not to say Rondo should be taken out of the rotation or that the team should dump him. He is a four-time All-Star who has been the point guard for a championship team. His passing abilities and defensive tenacity make him a valuable player for a contender. And there's a reason he has earned the "Playoff Rondo" nickname.

Rondo still has one game remaining in his suspension, so it won't be long before he is back making plays in purple and gold. However, it should be Ball—who could benefit from seasoning—who should be starting at the point moving forward.

Josh Hart's Three-Point Shooting Vital to Lakers' Success

When the Lakers added James to the roster this summer, they instantly went from a rebuilding team to a playoff contender. But even after all the moves they made during the offseason, the team still had one glaring weakness: perimeter shooting.

Enter Hart.

Last year's Lakers squad ranked 29th out of 30 teams in three-point shooting at 34.5 percent. Adding the likes of James, Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley and JaVale McGee didn't figure to change L.A.'s fortune significantly in that regard.

However, Hart could prove to be a difference-maker from beyond the arc. The former first-round pick led the team as a rookie a season ago by shooting 39.6 percent from distance. Brandon Ingram (39.0 percent) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (38.3 percent) followed closely behind.

James' presence on the court figures to help open up shots for Hart—and so far, he is making the most out of them. After making four of six triple attempts against the Suns, he is now shooting 52.2 from three-point range on the season. It's a small sample size, sure, but he has made at least three shots from range in three of the first four games.

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets have each taken the league by storm with their three-point shooting. The Lakers don't currently have that type of depth on the outside, so they are going to have lean heavily upon what they do have, namely Hart.

It would be foolish to put Los Angeles in Golden State's or Houston's class at this point, but if the Lakers hope to make some noise in the playoffs, they will need Hart to continue to make it rain from deep.

What's Next

The Lakers (1-3) will return home to host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night, while the Suns (1-3) are off until Saturday, when they hit the road for a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.