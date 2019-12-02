Vikings' Dalvin Cook Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Seahawks

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 02: Running back Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the defense oat CenturyLink Field on December 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook exited Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks with a shoulder injury and was listed by the team as questionable to return.

The injury came on a run in the third quarter that resulted in a fumble.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Cook was likely playing at less than 100 percent already:

Injuries have derailed the early stages of Cook's NFL career since the Vikings selected him in the second round of the 2017 draft. He's flashed the potential to become a key building block (4.7 yards per carry across his first two seasons), but those moments were fleeting. He's laid the foundation for a breakout year in 2019.

The 24-year-old Miami native played just four games in 2017 before suffering a torn ACL that brought his debut campaign to a premature end in October. He returned for the start of the 2018 season, but he dealt with a lingering hamstring injury.

Rookie Alexander Mattison should receive a lion's share of the playing time in the Minnesota backfield for as long as the starter remains sidelined. It could also create some chances for Ameer Abdullah and Mike Boone to start making a more regular impact.

All told, Cook has all the tools to become a three-down threat for the Vikes, which is what the team expected when it utilized a second-round pick on him a few years ago. Whether he'll ever stay healthy enough to fill that key role for an extended period is a major question mark, though.

