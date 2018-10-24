Amari Cooper on Trade to Cowboys from Raiders: 'Who Wouldn't Be Excited?'

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Amari Cooper is not bemoaning his exit from the Oakland Raiders.

"It feels great," Cooper told reporters Wednesday of his trade to the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels like a fresh start, just like a freshman year in college or something like that."

"This is a good team," he added. "I'm just giving them something to build on I guess you can say. And it's America's Team. Who wouldn't be excited?"

The Cowboys traded a 2019 first-round pick in exchange for Cooper, who has struggled to live up to his potential over the last year and a half. Cooper recorded just 22 receptions for 280 yards and a touchdown over the first six games of the season.

Dallas was desperate for help at receiver after releasing Dez Bryant this offseason and choosing to essentially not replace him. Cole Beasley is the only Cowboys receiver with more than 200 yards through their first seven games.

Dak Prescott has averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt this season and has struggled to find targets down the field. The Cowboys signal-caller has particularly struggled on the road, and the team has dropped all four of its games away from Dallas.

“When I found out I was going to be a Dallas Cowboys, I just knew I would have to adapt fast,” Cooper said. “I knew everything would happen real fast. I didn’t really have time to think about it, to be honest. Flew here the next day, packed some stuff and was ready for a change.”

Cooper will have a week to get the offense ingrained in his system with the Cowboys on bye. They return to the field Nov. 5 against the Tennessee Titans.